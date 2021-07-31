Son Charged in Murder of Tracys Landing Woman

On Sunday, July 25, 2021, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 6300 block of Genoa Road, Tracys Landing, Maryland for a missing person. Upon arrival officers located the complainant who advised his girlfriend was missing and there was apparent blood located within the residence. As officers checked the residence and surrounding areas the body of an adult female was located outside. The female, identified as Juanita Naomi Koilpillai a fifty eight year old female from the 6300 block of Genoa Road, suffered apparent trauma and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anne Arundel County Homicide detectives and Evidence Collection Unit personnel arrived on scene. Several search warrants were executed as multiple items of evidence were collected throughout the night and continued throughout the day. Several witnesses were located and interviewed in regards to the incident. The evidence within the residence and also outside the residence are indicating Ms. Koilpillai died as the result of a homicide. On Monday, July 26, 2021 the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Ms. Koilpillai’s cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries with the manner being homicide.

The victim’s vehicle was missing from the residence and was later recovered from Leesburg Virginia on July 26, 2021 in which a person of interest was identified. The person of interest had a fresh laceration on his right hand in which he would not explain. The car was secured and brought back to Anne Arundel County to be searched for items of evidentiary value at that time. Preliminarily the evidence indicates this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

As multiple interviews were being completed the Anne Arundel County Forensic Services Section methodically examined the recovered evidence. Several key pieces of evidence to include the suspected murder weapon were forensically analyzed. On the evening of Friday, July 30, 2021, the analysis indicated the victim’s, Juanita Koilpillai, and the person of interest’s DNA were on the edged weapon.

Through witness interviews coupled with the forensic evidence the suspect was positively identified as her twenty three year old male who also resided at the address located in the 6300 block of Genoa Road. Evidence supports that after murdering his biological mother and secreting her body outside he then fled to Leesburg Virginia in her vehicle. Working with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect on Friday, July 30, 2021. He was charged with the First and Second Degree Murder of his mother, Juanita Koilpillai.

Anne Arundel Homicide Detectives coordinated with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office where they were able to take the suspect into custody on the morning of Saturday, July 31, 2021. He was arrested at a residence in the 39000 block of Thomas Mill Road, Leesburg, Virginia without incident. The suspect is currently being held pending extradition back to Anne Arundel County Maryland to be processed in regards to the murder of his mother.

During the past week several citizens have come forward or utilized the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410-222-4700) to aid law enforcement in the solving of this violent murder. This investigation demonstrates that the citizens of Anne Arundel County working together with law enforcement can make a difference. Even though an arrest has been made the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web

at www.metrocrimestoppers.org

