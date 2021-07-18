Social Justice Celebrity Charity Weekend on Tap for July 22-24

The Chase Your Dreams Initiative, a 501c3 non-profit and The Tunnel Vision will be hosting the Inaugural Social Justice Celebrity Charity Weekend recognizing Breonna Taylor and the Breonna Taylor Foundation in Annapolis, for three days beginning on July 22nd. This 3-day event is sponsored by Truist and will be packed with fun events including:

A Celebrity All White Yacht Party

A Basketball Skills Clinic presented by Patrick “Pat the Roc” Robinson

A Youth Art Workshop by Comacell Brown

A Financial Literacy Camp by Truist, with a special guest speaker panel

The Tunnel Vision Pop Up Shop featuring Tunnel Vision

Stephen Jackson Social Justice Celebrity Basketball Game at Annapolis High School, hosted by Stephen Jackson and presented by Truist.

A donation from the event will be made to the Breonna Taylor Foundation, Greater Parole Community Association, and to a number of non-profit organizations benefiting the local community.

The purpose of the Celebrity Charity Weekend is to continue to spread awareness on the topic of Social Justice and to unite through sports for equality of all people. To raise funds to support renovations to Chambers Park, donate to charities & non-profit organizations, and honor & make a donation to the Breonna Taylor Foundation.

Tickets and more information to all of the 3-Day events are now on sale and can be purchased on Eventbrite!

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley is ready for the weekend, “I am excited to welcome former NBA players to Annapolis for the Social Justice Celebrity Charity Weekend event from July 22 to July 24. Scheduled to appear are former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Lance Stephenson and current NBA star Rudy Gay and Annapolis local Dylan Gilmer of Nickelodean’s Young Dylan. I am happy that the local charities will benefit from this event, including the Greater Parole Community Association, and I look forward to participating in the events.”

