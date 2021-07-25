Smithereens, Jimmie’s Chicken Shack, and Graham Parker All at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Caleb Stine (Just Added to John R. Miller’s Show)
Wednesday, July 28
8pm | $18.50
Dave Tieff
Saturday, September 11
12:30pm | $25
Julian Marley
Tuesday, August 31
8pm | $35
The Smithereens w. Guest Vocalist Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms
Saturday, October 16
6:30pm & 9:30pm | $49.50
Graham Parker
Thursday, October 28
8pm | $45
Hiroshima
Friday November 12
8pm | $45
Jimmies Chicken Shack
Sunday, December 26
8pm | $25
Blue Miracle (with Dance Floor)
Saturday January 29
8pm | $25
The James Hunter Six
Saturday, February 26
1:30pm | $29.50
*All Ages Matinee
UPCOMING SHOWS:
07/25 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire
07/26 Hawktail
07/27 Bob Sima w. Shannon Plummer
07/28 John R. Miller w. Caleb Stine
07/29 PUSHPlay feat. D. Floyd
07/30 Suede
07/31 Masters of Telecaster with Jim Weider, GE Smith & Dave Chappell
08/01 Die Laughing Presents: “The Final Rose” Murder Mystery
08/02 The Fabulous Thunderbirds
08/04 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
08/05 The Docksiders Yacht Rock Tribute
08/06 Pressing Strings
08/07 Maggie Miles w. Grayson Moon (matinee)
08/08 The Fifth Dimension
08/10 Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
08/11 Paul Thorn w. Jamie McLean Band
08/12 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute
08/13 + 14 Comedian Jim Breuer
08/14 Julian Lage Trio feat. Dave King & Jorge Roeder (matinee)
08/15 Bob Baldwin & Friends feat. Lori Williams
08/16 AMFM Presents “In The Vane of…” The Beach Boys
08/17 Indigenous w. Early Times & The High Rollers
08/18 Tuba Skinny
08/19 Katie Pruitt
08/20 Mike Love
08/21 Second Helping Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute
08/22 O-Town w. LFO
08/23 Citizen Cope
08/25 Three Dog Night
08/27 Hollis Brown
08/28 Tenille Townes (matinee)
08/28 Classic Rock Experience feat. the Music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Styx, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & More
08/29 Elektric Voodoo
08/30 Biondi Family Band
08/31 Julian Marley
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
