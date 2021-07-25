Smithereens, Jimmie’s Chicken Shack, and Graham Parker All at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

UPCOMING SHOWS:

07/25 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

07/26 Hawktail

07/27 Bob Sima w. Shannon Plummer

07/28 John R. Miller w. Caleb Stine

07/29 PUSHPlay feat. D. Floyd

07/30 Suede

07/31 Masters of Telecaster with Jim Weider, GE Smith & Dave Chappell

08/01 Die Laughing Presents: “The Final Rose” Murder Mystery

08/02 The Fabulous Thunderbirds

08/04 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

08/05 The Docksiders Yacht Rock Tribute

08/06 Pressing Strings

08/07 Maggie Miles w. Grayson Moon (matinee)

08/08 The Fifth Dimension

08/10 Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

08/11 Paul Thorn w. Jamie McLean Band

08/12 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute

08/13 + 14 Comedian Jim Breuer

08/14 Julian Lage Trio feat. Dave King & Jorge Roeder (matinee)

08/15 Bob Baldwin & Friends feat. Lori Williams

08/16 AMFM Presents “In The Vane of…” The Beach Boys

08/17 Indigenous w. Early Times & The High Rollers

08/18 Tuba Skinny

08/19 Katie Pruitt

08/20 Mike Love

08/21 Second Helping Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute

08/22 O-Town w. LFO

08/23 Citizen Cope

08/25 Three Dog Night

08/27 Hollis Brown

08/28 Tenille Townes (matinee)

08/28 Classic Rock Experience feat. the Music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Styx, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & More

08/29 Elektric Voodoo

08/30 Biondi Family Band

08/31 Julian Marley

