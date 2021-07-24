SkySquad Launches at BWI

SkySquad is taking off at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to help travelers eliminate stress at the airport. SkySquad, based in Bethesda, MD, is reinventing the airport experience by providing a helping hand from car door to plane door.

SkySquad is a travel tech startup geared towards anyone who would benefit from a helping hand at the airport, from families of young children, to seniors, pet owners, and more. Assistance with unloading luggage from the car, heavy lifting of luggage, and help navigating the airport are all things that SkySquad customers can expect.

“We are thrilled to bring our service to BWI, the busiest airport in the Washington-Baltimore region,” said SkySquad founder Julie Melnick. “We have had requests for service at BWI since our launch, and we are happy to finally offer support to families, seniors, and others here.”

SkySquad will provide support for travelers who need a helping hand. SkySquad assistants greet customers at their car door to help them unload luggage, car seats, strollers, and more. From there, SkySquad guides customers to the ticketing area where they handle the heavy lifting of placing luggage on scales and tagging the bags. SkySquad assistants help customers through the TSA checkpoint by lifting up luggage onto the belt and ensuring that the customers have the support they need to get through the checkpoint with ease. Once at the gate, SkySquad guides customers to the proper gate, and can sit with baggage while the customer uses the restroom or grabs a snack.

SkySquad customers can also count on support for layovers and arrivals. Staff are badged and background checked to get through security.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB