Shopping for Baby Boy Clothes, A Guide for Maryland Parents

Babies need a lot of clothes, as they grow so quickly. Shopping for clothing is fun, but excited parents often get carried away. Use this guide to plan wisely and choose the most stylish and practical items for your baby boy.

Do not rely on standard sizes — babies often fall between the categories. Consider the weight, height, and developmental stage of your bundle of joy. Top clothing brands have clear sizing charts and a big choice of cute baby boy clothes from onesies to shoes to swimwear. The garments are made of natural fibers, such as organic cotton. But what items do you need, and how many?

The Newborn Phase

This stage spans the first three months, and it has specific clothing requirements. Parents are advised against buying too many items at once. Stick to the essentials, as babies grow incredibly fast. However, these items must be on your shopping list:

onesies with short and long sleeves (around 12);

soft knit pants (2-3 pairs);

sleepers and gowns (around 12);

socks (5-6 pairs);

sweaters (1);

bibs (2-3);

hats (2-3).

These are the bare essentials. Naturally, you may also get some charming accessories and outfits. For example, stores offer adorable rompers for the summer, bathrobe sets, booties and infant shoes, etc. Whatever you choose, be practical and careful with the sizing. It is okay to size up — for example, you can cuff the sleeves temporarily.

Older Baby

As your baby grows, he/she will spend less time sleeping and more time moving around. Play outfits must be comfortable, easy to clean, and put on/take off. This phase requires more items in each of the categories and in three sizes (3-6 months, 6-9 months, and 9-12 months):

onesies (10);

pants or shorts (6-8 pairs);

pajamas or sleepers (8);

socks (8);

sweaters (3-4);

outerwear (a coat and snow pants or a snowsuit in winter and a light jacket for other seasons);

bibs (12);

hats and accessories (a winter hat, a sun hat, and mittens).

The range of optional items is broad. Overalls are great for moving around, while button-down shirts are necessary for special occasions like dinners or religious services. Rompers are an easy option for the summer, and you could also get a pair of crib shoes.

The Second Year

When your child starts walking, the needs change again. You can do with the same number of onesies, pajamas, and pairs of pants and shorts, just bigger. As the baby is now up on one’s feet, you need:

more socks (10 pairs);

new outerwear (winter coats, jackets, and windbreakers);

sweaters (7);

a light cardigan for chilly summer days;

shoes, sandals, and winter boots.

A Few Tips

Outfitting a baby can be expensive. Shop wisely — plan ahead and size up. Check the return policy and shop off-season to snatch the best discounts. Quality trumps quantity! Space out your shopping, choosing just a few garments and accessories every time.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS