Seeds 4 Success Names New Executive Director

Seeds 4 Success has announced that Jennifer Pastrone has assumed the role of Executive Director of the organization effective July 1, 2021.

Pastrone has been involved for almost 20 years in the education of young, at-risk children in both public and nonprofit educational organizations.

Ms. Pastrone received a BA in Anthropology and a master’s degree from Lehigh University. She began teaching in the Fairfax County Public Schools as a third-grade teacher and later moved to a nonprofit organization, Horton’s Kids. As Horton’s Director of Primary Education in Anacostia, Washington, DC, she directed programs that served over 100 children and 100 volunteers in tutoring and mentoring programs.

She served as a founding teacher and grade-level leader at the new charter school system, KIPP (Knowledge Is Power Program) Anacostia in 2009. In 2010, she was named Teacher of the Year for her work at KIPP DC Discover Academy.

Pastrone and her husband reside in Anne Arundel County.

