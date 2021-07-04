THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Seeds 4 Success Names New Executive Director

| July 04, 2021, 01:05 PM

Jennifer Pastrone, Executive Director, Seeds 4 Success

Seeds 4 Success has announced that Jennifer Pastrone has assumed the role of Executive Director of the organization effective July 1, 2021.

Pastrone has been involved for almost 20 years in the education of young, at-risk children in both public and nonprofit educational organizations.

Ms. Pastrone received a BA in Anthropology and a master’s degree from Lehigh University. She began teaching in the Fairfax County Public Schools as a third-grade teacher and later moved to a nonprofit organization, Horton’s Kids. As Horton’s Director of Primary Education in Anacostia, Washington, DC, she directed programs that served over 100 children and 100 volunteers in tutoring and mentoring programs.

She served as a founding teacher and grade-level leader at the new charter school system, KIPP (Knowledge Is Power Program) Anacostia in 2009.  In 2010, she was named Teacher of the Year for her work at KIPP DC Discover Academy.

Pastrone and her husband reside in Anne Arundel County.

Rehab2Perform

Category: Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»