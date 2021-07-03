SECU MD Foundation Launches Non-Profit Grant Program

SECU, Maryland’s largest state chartered credit union, has announced it will award $70,000 worth of grants through the SECU MD Foundation’s first annual nonprofit grant program. The SECU MD Foundation Grant Program aims to provide funds to support local nonprofits and their programs that enrich the lives of Marylanders through education, health and community development.

“We’re proud to call Maryland our home, and are committed to strengthening the lives of our neighbors in the communities where we live and work,” said Becky Smith, EVP, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at SECU and President of the SECU MD Foundation. “Through our new grant program, we have the honor of recognizing and rewarding organizations who are fighting for these same values and going the extra mile to help others, day-in and day-out.”

Previously, SECU and the SECU MD Foundation have supported Maryland nonprofits through other grants and giving programs. As part of COVID-19 relief efforts in 2020, the SECU MD Foundation awarded $15,000 grants to the United Way of Central Maryland, who transformed their locations across the state to provide childcare for essential workers, and the Maryland Food Bank, which helped create approximately 300 Back-Up Boxes filled with more than 30 pounds of food for those experiencing food insecurity. To address new educational learning challenges, the Foundation awarded $5,000 grants to five local school systems in support of virtual learning needs. The Foundation also started the COVID-19 Nonprofit Support Fund to assist other local organizations that were trying to keep up with the increased demand for support in Maryland communities during the height of the pandemic. Through this fund, the Foundation awarded $2,000 grants to 20 nonprofits to help them continue their vital work.

“Over the past year, we have seen the positive impact of communities coming together to share kindness and resources,” said Sarah Ryan, Assistant Vice President of Community Engagement at SECU and Director of the SECU MD Foundation. “As the Foundation grows, we continue to look for ways to expand our programming and support of Marylanders. We are excited about our grant program and look forward to being inspired by the applications and furthering the work of our local nonprofits.”

Applications for the SECU MD Foundation Grant Program will be accepted until July 16, 2021. To be eligible, organizations must be a registered 501(c)(3) in the state of Maryland and serve at least one or more counties in the state. Their mission should align with at least one of the SECU MD Foundation pillars of education, health or community development.

This year’s recipients will be announced in August. To learn more or apply to the SECU MD Foundation Grant Program, visit https://www.secumdfoundation.org/programs/grants .

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB