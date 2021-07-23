Scenic Rivers Land Trust Launching a New Invasive Species Control Program. Needs Volunteers

Scenic Rivers Land Trust has announced the launch of our new Invasive Species Control Program at Bacon Ridge Natural Area.

The program began on Thursday, May 20, 2021, and Scenic Rivers staff will be gathering for weekly workdays with small groups of volunteers to remove invasive plant species along the trails of Bacon Ridge Natural Area. The work will continue each Thursday throughout the summer, ending in late August/early September.

Invasive plant species, such as Japanese stiltgrass, wavyleaf basketgrass, and oriental bittersweet, can be incredibly damaging to forest ecosystems. Humans, their equipment, and pets can inadvertently spread seeds along trail systems. Scenic Rivers and the Maryland Environmental Trust co-hold a conservation easement on 630 acres of Bacon Ridge Natural Area. The easement is in place to permanently protect the forest ecosystem, among several other natural resources. We are excited to have received grant funding from the Chaney Enterprises Foundation and the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County Environmental Anne Arundel Fund to assist Anne Arundel County in maintaining the rich biodiversity of Bacon Ridge Natural Area.

Scenic Rivers worked with Anne Arundel County and volunteers throughout the fall of 2020 to identify invasive plant species types and locations along the trails. Now we’re eager to launch the next phase of this exciting project to protect the health of one of the largest contiguous tracts of forest in Anne Arundel County.

Scenic Rivers is seeking volunteers to assist in the weekly workdays which will be held on Thursday mornings from 8 am to 11 am.

Volunteers will be working on designated trail sections to remove specified invasive plant species. The particular species to be focused upon include Japanese stiltgrass, wavyleaf basketgrass, oriental bittersweet, Japanese honeysuckle, multiflora rose, autumn olive, and Japanese barberry.

Volunteers will be trained in how to identify and remove these plant species.

To participate, volunteers must:

Be 16 years or older;

Bring their own work gloves. Sturdy, leather work gloves are recommended; and

Be able to hike up to 2 miles to get to designated work areas.

Volunteers may sign up for as many weekly workdays as they are available. Teams and group signups are encouraged! Saturday workdays can be arranged if there is enough interest.

Controlling invasive species infestations is a big job and the SRLT will be happy to have as much help as possible!

If you have questions about the Invasive Species Control Program, contact Stewardship Coordinator Lindsay Smith at [email protected].

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB