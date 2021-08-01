Richie Martin’s Homer Powers Bowie to Win

In a thrilling game on Saturday night at The Diamond, the Bowie Baysox (45-30) needed just two runs off a two-run home run from rehabbing infielder Richie Martin to beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels (39-38) and seal their third series victory in a row with a 2-1 win.

In the top of the third inning, Martin took Richmond starter Michael Plassmeyer deep to left field for what would end up being one of only two Bowie hits on the night. The only other one was courtesy of a Kyle Stowers single in the ninth.

Richie Martin now has at least one hit in all three games he has played with Bowie in this series.

Left-hander Drew Rom made his first Double-A start with Bowie after being promoted from High-A Aberdeen earlier in the week, and he earned the win in the contest. Rom threw five innings and allowed one run on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Logan Gillaspie also made his Double-A debut on the mound for the Baysox, and threw two scoreless innings with just one hit and one walk and three strikeouts in relief.

In the eighth, Tim Naughton faced a situation with runners on the corners and only one out, but Richmond popped out behind the plate and grounded out to third. Diogenes Almengo emerged for the ninth and worked a perfect frame to earn his team-leading sixth save of the season.

In the series finale on Sunday, it will be right-hander Cody Sedlock (3-2, 4.41 ERA) on the mound for Bowie against Richmond. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m.

The Baysox return home on August 10th for a series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

