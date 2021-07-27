Return of the Greene Turtle

THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
July 27, 2021, 04:42 PM

Waugh Chapel Towne CentreGreenberg Gibbons has announced that ATI Physical Therapy will join Waugh Chapel Towne Centre and popular sports bar The Greene Turtle will return late 2021.

ATI Physical Therapy offers a personalized rehabilitation treatment program with hands-on physical therapy experts. The practice specializes in multiple recovery fields: physical therapy, worker’s comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, and more. ATI Physical Therapy’s 2,100-square-foot office will be located next to European Wax Center. Mike Pratt and Ryan Wilner with KLNB Commercial Real Estate Services and Peter Rusnak with Envision represented ATI Physical Therapy for this lease.

The Greene Turtle will return to the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre in a new 7,011-square-foot restaurant. The popular sports bar will offer indoor and outdoor seating and boasts an appetizing lunch, happy hour, and dinner menu. The Greene Turtle will be located on South Main Chapel Way across from Fuji Japanese Steakhouse. Michael Ginsburg and Ryan Minnehan with KLNB Commercial Real Estate Services represented The Greene Turtle for this lease.

Waugh Chapel Towne Centre offers over 60 national and regional retailers and restaurants and is anchored by Wegmans, Target and Regal Cinemas.  Waugh Chapel Towne Centre is located next to the popular Village at Waugh Chapel, which is also owned and managed by Greenberg Gibbons. For more information and store hours, go to VisitWaughChapel.com or follow Waugh Chapel Towne Centre on Facebook.

