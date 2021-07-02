Registration Open For 9/11 Heroes Run on September 19th

The 2021 Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run is scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Participants can register at: 911heroesrun.org/Annapolis

“This year’s Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run will truly be special as we gather together in person tomark the 20th anniversary of the attack on our country and pay tribute to the 14 graduates of the U. S. Naval Academy who perished on that devastating day,” said Race Director Natanya Levioff.

Hosted by the Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), the Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run includes a 5K and 1M Family Fun Run along with a 5K GORUCK division that unites the community in remembering the sacrifices of the heroes of the September 11th attacks and in the wars since. Proceeds support TMF programs that empower veterans and families of the fallen to develop character in future generations and create thriving communities.

“In each of the four attacks on September 11th, from the World Trade Center Towers, to the Pentagon, to Shanksville, PA, we lost members of our Naval Academy family,“ Levioff continued. “They ranged from the Classes of 1952 to 1998; Lieutenants to Rear Admirals; some still serving and others retired who continued to make contributions to the nation they once served in uniform. There is no better way to honor their memory than by gathering together in Annapolis to show our appreciation for them, and to honor all the men and women who fight for our freedom and serve our communities and our country each day.”

The Run will honor the 14 U.S. Naval Academy graduates in addition to the one U.S. Military Academy and two Air Force Academy graduates who died in the attacks.

The United States service academy graduates killed on September 11, 2001

8:46AM – North Tower of the World Trade Center: Michael McGinty (USNA, 1981) and Douglas Brian Durian (USMA, 1986)

On the plane, American Airlines Flight 11: Kenneth E. Waldie (USNA, 1978) and Col. Charles D. Jones (USAFA, 1974)

9:03AM – South Tower of the World Trade Center and on plane: Kenneth M. McBrayer (USNA, 1974) and Kevin P. Connors (USNA, 1969)

9:37AM – Pentagon Western Wall Strike: CAPT Robert E. Dolan Jr. (USNA, 1981); CDR Patrick S. Dunn (USNA, 1985); LT Jonas M. Panik (USNA, 1997); CAPT Gerald F. DeConto (USNA, 1979); CDR William H. Donovan Jr. (USNA, 1986); LT Darin H. Pontell (USNA, 1998); and LCDR Ronald J. Vauk (USNA, 1987)

On the plane, American Flight 77: The pilot, retired CAPT Charles F. “Chick” Burlingame (USNA, 1971) – passengers were retired RADM Wilson “Buddy” Flagg (USNA, 1961) and retired CAPT John D. Yamnicky Sr. (USNA, 1952)

10:03AM – Shanksville, PA: United Flight 93: on plane, First Officer, Maj. Leroy Homer (USAFA, 1974)

Levioff underscored that the Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run would not be possible without the continued annual support of the local business community. The Presenting Local sponsor partners for this year’s run are USAA, Annapolis Cars and Theresa Boeckmann, Realtor with Vsells & Associates of Compass. Additional partners include the Naval Academy Athletic Association, Serving Those Who Serve and FESCO.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB