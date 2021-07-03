Rams Head On Stage Keeps Piling On The New Shows
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Indigenous w. Early Times & His High Rollers
Tuesday, August 17
8pm | $24.50
Tommy Prine
Saturday, September 4
8pm | $27.50
The Lone Bellow
Sunday, October 3
1pm | $45
All Ages Matinee
The Second City Remix
Sunday, October 3
7:30pm | $45
Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute
Saturday, October 9
8pm | $28.50
Tommy Castro & the Painkillers
Saturday, November 20
8pm | $35
Major Mit: Music Man’s a Different Breed
Friday, January 28
8pm | $20
$50 VIP Packages available
UPCOMING SHOWS:
07/03 Lotus Land: American RUSH Tribute
07/08 Donavan Frankenreiter
07/09 Dustbowl Revival
07/10 Drag Brunch
07/10 The Bob Band Performing the Music of Bob Dylan
07/11 Live At The Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band
07/13 Crystal Bowersox w. Kaylee Federmann
07/15 & 16 Maggie Rose w. Them Vibes, Dylan Hartigan
07/17 Amy Speace w. Laura Tsaggaris
07/17 Steve Earle & The Dukes
07/18 Ben DeHan w. The Hollow Truths
07/20 Darrell Scott
07/23 Black Sabbitch: The All Female Black Sabbath
07/24 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Band
07/25 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire
07/26 Hawktail
07/27 Bob Sima w. Shannon Plummer
07/28 John R. Miller
07/29 PUSHPlay feat. D. Floyd
07/30 Suede
07/31 Masters of Telecaster with Jim Weider, GE Smith & Dave Chappell
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB