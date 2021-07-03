Rams Head On Stage Keeps Piling On The New Shows

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Indigenous w. Early Times & His High Rollers

Tuesday, August 17

8pm | $24.50

Tommy Prine

Saturday, September 4

8pm | $27.50

The Lone Bellow

Sunday, October 3

1pm | $45

All Ages Matinee

The Second City Remix

Sunday, October 3

7:30pm | $45

Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute

Saturday, October 9

8pm | $28.50

Tommy Castro & the Painkillers

Saturday, November 20

8pm | $35

Major Mit: Music Man’s a Different Breed

Friday, January 28

8pm | $20

$50 VIP Packages available

UPCOMING SHOWS:

07/03 Lotus Land: American RUSH Tribute

07/08 Donavan Frankenreiter

07/09 Dustbowl Revival

07/10 Drag Brunch

07/10 The Bob Band Performing the Music of Bob Dylan

07/11 Live At The Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

07/13 Crystal Bowersox w. Kaylee Federmann

07/15 & 16 Maggie Rose w. Them Vibes, Dylan Hartigan

07/17 Amy Speace w. Laura Tsaggaris

07/17 Steve Earle & The Dukes

07/18 Ben DeHan w. The Hollow Truths

07/20 Darrell Scott

07/23 Black Sabbitch: The All Female Black Sabbath

07/24 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Band

07/25 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

07/26 Hawktail

07/27 Bob Sima w. Shannon Plummer

07/28 John R. Miller

07/29 PUSHPlay feat. D. Floyd

07/30 Suede

07/31 Masters of Telecaster with Jim Weider, GE Smith & Dave Chappell

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

