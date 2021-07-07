Police Investigating the Suspicious Death of 15-Year-Old

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the suspicious death of a teenager in the Curtis Bay area of Anne Arundel County.

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, just before 5:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Stony Point Way in Curtis Bay for a child custody dispute.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive 15-year-old juvenile. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. The cause and manner of death are pending examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police have not released any more information at this time. This story will be updated.

