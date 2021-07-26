Police Investigating Suspected Homicide in Tracys Landing

On Sunday, July 25, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 6300 block of Genoa Road, Tracys Landing, Maryland for a missing person.

Upon arrival officers located the caller who advised his girlfriend was missing and there was apparent blood located within the residence. As officers checked the residence and surrounding areas, the body of an adult female was located outside. The female, identified as Juanita Naomi Koilpilai a fifty-eight-year-old female from the 6300 block of Genoa Road, suffered apparent trauma and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anne Arundel County Homicide detectives and Evidence Collection Unit personnel arrived on the scene. Several search warrants were executed as multiple items of evidence were collected throughout the night and continued throughout the day on Monday. Several witnesses were located and interviewed in regards to the incident. The evidence within the residence and also outside the residence are indicating Ms. Koilpilai died as the result of a homicide. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the victim to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The victim’s vehicle was missing from the residence and was later recovered in Leesburg Virginia. The car was secured and brought back to Anne Arundel County to be searched. Preliminarily, the evidence indicates this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

This is an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org

