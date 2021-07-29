Police Arrest 13-Year Old in Murder of Brooklyn Park Man

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021 (original story), at approximately 8:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 400 block of Townsend Avenue, Brooklyn Park, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male, identified as Christopher Lee Lombr, a twenty-nine-year-old male from the 4100 block of Townsend Avenue, lying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local trauma hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

As the investigation progressed over the last two months ballistic evidence from the scene was examined by an Anne Arundel County Firearms Examiner. The ballistic evidence was entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) where a weapon that had been seized shortly after the murder of Mr. Lombr was linked to his death. Systematically, homicide detectives were able to link the murder weapon to an address and also to persons of interest.

During the early morning hours of Thursday, July 29, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Fugitive Apprehension Team along with Baltimore City SWAT executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Mayadon Court, Baltimore, Maryland. During the execution of the search warrant Anne Arundel County Crime Scene Technicians secured physical evidence linking a person of interest to the murder. Throughout the rest of the morning, interviews were conducted which resulted in the positive identification of the suspect as a thirteen-year-old male from the 900 block of Mayadon Court. The thirteen-year-old male was taken into custody where he is being charged as a juvenile with the First and Second Degree Murder of Christopher Lee Lombr.

The investigation also revealed the victim and the suspect did not know each other before their encounter on Townsend Avenue.

Even though an arrest has been made this is still an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Individuals with information who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB