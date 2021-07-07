Pocket Yacht Company Donates $25K to Eastport Yacht Club Foundation

The Eastport Yacht Club (EYC) Foundation is proud to announce that Pocket Yacht Company has donated $25,000 to the foundation to fund their Marine & Maritime education programs. “As an EYC member, I was happy to support the charitable arm of the club,” says Mark Schulstad, Owner of Pocket Yacht Company. “They have a great impact on our local youth and their programs create a sustainable pipeline for students interested in pursuing a career in the Marine or Maritime Industry.”

The donation was made from the proceeds of a boat sale. Tim Wilbricht, Sales Director of the Pocket Yacht Company, also serves as the Chair of the EYC Foundation. “As soon as Pocket Yacht took in a trade on a small sailboat, Mark and the Pocket Yacht team were instantly on board with the idea,” says Tim. “The EYC Foundation pulled back its fundraising efforts in 2020 due to COVID-19 and this generous donation from Pocket Yacht helped tremendously. We’d like to encourage people who are interested in supporting the foundation to donate their boat or go to our website and make a donation of any kind.”

The EYC Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit and serves as the charitable arm of the Eastport Yacht Club. The mission of the EYC Foundation is to connect education and the workforce in the Marine and Maritime fields. They accomplish this through a continuum of programs for students in elementary school through to high school and beyond. Their annual programs include STEM through Sailing and Boating, Jr. Sailing Scholarship, Marine & Maritime Scholarship, Marine Wizards, and the Marine and Maritime Career Expo.

Category: Annapolis Gives, Boating, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS