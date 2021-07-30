Online or In-Person, Purchasing Eyeglasses Made Easy

Need assistance in picking the right pair of eyeglasses? The internet is a great place to start, but there are some precautions you should take and there might be some pitfalls along the way.

Do You Need Eyeglasses

Your first step is to make sure you need glasses. To get that answer, your local optometrist or ophthalmologist is where you want to go. After a series of tests, they will determine the proper prescription for your individual eyes. And then, you can move on to selecting the right glasses for you.

Picking The Right Eyeglasses

When it comes time to actually buy your glasses, you can look to a local eyeglass chain, your optometrist, or more frequently you can buy glasses online. No matter which you choose, you still have some decisions to make.

Material – Plastic and metal frames are the most popular materials. Plastic frames are less expensive and are normally more lightweight, while metal ones are sturdier and longer-lasting since they can withstand a little more abuse than plastic ones.

Style – take a look at yourself and what image you want to project. Are you looking for a bookish, intellectual look? Or are you looking for a fun, active one? Try on various styles using the AR apps built into most online stores to see how they look on you!

Color – many people do not consider color as often as they should. Does a particular color look particularly good on you? You may want to consider frames in those shades. Glasses are a focal point for your face and will pick up highlights from your eyes, hair, and skin tone. Find something that compliments them all!

Shape – realizing the right shape to coordinate with your face is another consideration. What are your facial features? Chiseled? Square jawline? Angular face or round? All of these will play into your choice.

Maintenance

Like anything, your eyeglasses will require some minimal maintenance and care to protect your investment and your eyes. When not used, store them in a case to prevent scratches. Clean the lenses frequently with an approved solution and a micro-fiber cloth. Periodically check the small screws that hold the temples to the rims and tighten if needed. And look at the rims to make sure there are no cracks or bends that might allow the lenses to fall out.

