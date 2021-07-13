THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Navy Football Fan Fest Scheduled for August 7th

| July 13, 2021, 10:14 AM

Navy fans are invited to the 2021 Navy Football Fan Fest on Saturday, August 7 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Masks will not be required for those that are vaccinated but will be required for those that are not.

Navy players will sign autographs on the blue side (press box side) concourse from 10:00-11:00 a.m. before moving down to the field to interact with the fans and take photos from 11:00 a.m.-12 noon.

Fan Fest activities will include interactive inflatable games and giveaways. The first 250 kids will receive a free t-shirt. Fans attending should enter the parking lot through Gate 5 off Taylor Avenue and enter the stadium on the Blue or press box side. There will be a $5 charge for parking and admission to the event is free.

Fans will also be able to purchase football tickets and merchandise.

