MDTA Begins Sending Out Backlogged Bills for EZ Pass

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has resumed processing and posting E-ZPass® tolls and Video Tolls (Notices of Toll Due) that were delayed due to COVID-19 and Maryland’s transition this spring/summer to its new tolling system.

Between March and October 2020, to help provide some financial relief during COVID-19, the MDTA paused mailing Notices of Toll Due (NOTD) for drivers who used our toll facilities without E-ZPass. To prepare customers on how to pay for toll trips taken between March and June 2020 and to help them avoid civil penalties, they sent courtesy letters in September 2020 informing non-E-ZPass customers they could proactively make payments for these trips. The MDTA followed those courtesy letters with additional digital/social media communications.

In the spring, they temporarily paused the processing of this tolling backlog during the transition to the new tolling system, and now have resumed the backlog processing.

If you’re an E-ZPass customer who travels the Intercounty Connector (ICC):

Since July 2020, the MDTA had temporarily paused posting E-ZPass transactions for the Intercounty Connector (ICC)/MD 200 to customer accounts. This ensured that ICC toll trips were being constructed accurately prior to the launch of MDTA’s new tolling system.

E-ZPass transactions from July 2020 forward are now posting to your account.

They are working to control the volume of transactions hitting an account at one time. For every week of current ICC transactions processed, they are also processing one week of backlogged transactions.

Appropriate replenishment of your E-ZPass account is advised to maintain a positive balance, as backlogged transactions will continue to post in upcoming weeks. If a customer does not maintain a positive account balance and travels a Maryland toll road, a Video Toll transaction will result. To help avoid a potential negative account, customers may also opt into auto-replenishment by adding a credit card to their E-ZPass account.

If you have automatic replenishment, your account will have more frequent auto-rebills until all backlogged transactions have been posted. If you’d prefer to increase your auto-rebill amount to limit the frequency of auto-rebills, please visit a Customer Service Centers or contact a service representative at 1-888-321-6824.

Always properly mount your E-ZPass transponder to receive the lowest toll rate for your account. Instructions for mounting your transponder can be found at https://driveezmd.com/acct-types/how-to-mount-your-transponder/. To request additional mounting strips free of charge, click on Contact Us at www.DriveEzMD.com, located in the menu at the top of the screen. Within the Contact Us form, select Transponder Supplies in the Category drop-down menu.

If you’ve traveled Maryland toll roads WITHOUT an E-ZPass or Pay-By-Plate account:

Video Toll transactions from July 2020 forward are being posted and available for payment.

MDTA encourages you to visit www.DriveEzMD.com regularly to see if Video Toll transactions for your vehicle have been posted to the system and are available for payment before a NOTD is mailed. Click on “Pay Tolls” and input the vehicle information.

If tolls associated with your vehicle are not in the system, stay tuned as they will continue to post additional Video Toll transactions online that will allow customers to SAVE 15% (up to $5 total discount) if paid before the NOTD is mailed. Payments made electronically after the NOTD mailing date are not eligible for the early payment discount.

If you’ve recently moved, ensure that you receive your NOTD mailings by updating your address with your state’s Motor Vehicle Administration or Department of Motor Vehicles.

If you’ve already received a NOTD in the mail and have not yet paid:

You can pay online at www.DriveEzMD.com. This will ensure your payment is received promptly. You will also be able to see if additional transactions have been posted and are available for payment.

You can drop off check or money order payments 24/7 in designated drop boxes outside any E-ZPass Maryland Customer Service Center at an MDTA facility.

You can speak to a representative in person at one of the Customer Service Centers.

Make your next trips count – pay the lowest tolls:

#EZPassMD remains the most cost-effective way to travel toll roads in Maryland, saving E-ZPass Maryland account holders up to 77% versus the higher rates and additional paperwork that come with Video Tolls. Sign up at https://driveezmd.com/sign-up/.

Pay-By-Plate is a new payment option for Maryland tolls with no need for a transponder or pre-paid toll balance. After opening your account, each time your vehicle’s license plate is read by MDTA tolling equipment, the credit card on your Pay-By-Plate account is charged automatically for the toll. Learn more at https://driveezmd.com/acct-types/pay-by-plate-faq.

