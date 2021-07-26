McBride Gallery Presents: Annapolis Gallery Association’s 31st Annual Annapolis Art Walk

McBride Gallery, located at 215 Main Street in Annapolis, presents “Abigail McBride: Poetry in Painting” as this year’s 31st Annual Annapolis Art Walk event. Meet the artist on August 19, 2021, from 5:00 – 9:00 pm. A painting demonstration will be held that evening from 6:00 – 9:00 pm.

Abigail McBride paints with the mind of a scholar and the heart of a poet. “The longer I paint the more amazed I am at how beautiful the world is,” she says. From the sun-splashed outdoors to rich interiors her interests are broad in scope. While a consummate Cape School colorist, the draftsmanship in her work is born of an academic interest in the portrait and figure. She is part of a new breed of painters working from direct observation be it Plein air or in the studio.

Abigail is a dynamic teacher and hosts online classes, participates in traveling workshops, and teaches at Anne Arundel Community College. She is a founder of the Mid-Atlantic Plein Air Painters Association.

Abigail’s work has been highlighted in museums throughout the United States including the Cheyenne Frontier Days Art Show, Mitchell Gallery in Annapolis, and the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau, WI. She has also been featured in Southwest Art Magazine, American Artist Magazine, on Maryland Public Television, and in Radio Capital Conversations. Abigail has participated in juried shows from national organizations Oil Painters of America, American Impressionist Society, and the Portrait Society of America.

Abigail’s work will be on exhibit until September 5, 2021, at McBride Gallery.

