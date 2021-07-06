Man Steals Van, Abducts 5 Children

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a man who stole a van last night and abducted the five children who were in it.

On July 5, 2021, just before 11:00 pm, Northern District officers responded to the parking lot of the Giant Food store located at 6636 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie.

The caller stated a black male suspect stole their gray Honda Odyssey van and drove off with their five children in the vehicle. The suspect is described as an older black male, balding, with no facial hair, and wearing all-black clothing.

Officers saturated the area in search of the subject with the assistance of the police helicopter. A few minutes into the search a male subject contacted police advising he located unattended children in the area of Ordnance Road and Route 10 in Glen Burnie. Officers responded and recovered the children.

The stolen 2000 gray Honda Odyssey with a Maryland tag 2EP9754, was not located. The van has damage to the front and rear. Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135.

