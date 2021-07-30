Man Shot While Fleeing Attempted Armed Carjacking

On July 30, 2021, at approximately 1:00 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a shots fired call at the 200 block of Woodhill Drive and Oak Manor Drive, Glen Burnie MD.

Responding officer’s canvassed the area and located spent shell casings in the roadway.

A short time later, officers were directed to a local hospital for an injured adult male suffering gunshot wounds to the upper torso. The injuries are non-life-threatening at this time.

A second adult male victim was also located with no reported injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed two unknown suspects approached the victims and attempted to take the vehicle. As the victims drove away, shots were fired striking the vehicle and one of the occupants.

The investigation is continuing at this time.

Any persons with information are encouraged to contact Anne Arundel County Police Northern District Detectives. If persons with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

