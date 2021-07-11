LOCAL REAL ESTATE MARKET: Home Improvements That Will Pay You Back When You Sell
Refreshing your home rather than expensive remodeling projects typically has the highest return on investment. So hold off on that finished office in the basement or that sun room or swimming pool. These improvements will get you much further:
- Paint your kitchen and bathroom cabinets white. White will visually add space and is a neutral color. While you may love that dark mahogany, it is not for everyone!
- Formica and Corian are out. Stone is in. Look at replacing your kitchen and bath countertops with stone.
- Tile floors get old, worn, and let’s not talk about that grout. Rather than replacing a tile floor, why not refinish them with a paint job called glazing?
- Here’s an inexpensive one. Swap out your door handles if they are gold. Brushed nickel or rubbed bronze is the way to go today!
- Similarly, replacing dated light fixtures, painting a red brick fireplace white, and using a light grey on the walls and some white trim will go a long way for a buyer.
- Finally, if the carpets are worn, replace them, but steer clear of the fancy patterns, sculpted carpets, and unusual colors.
A home is likely the largest purchase of your life. You want to make sure you are dealing with professionals that are looking out for your best interest.
