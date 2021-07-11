LOCAL REAL ESTATE MARKET: Home Improvements That Will Pay You Back When You Sell

Kristi Neidhardt, a local Realtor took a breather from what has been a crazy year in the real estate business to give us an idea of the best improvements that will not break the bank, yet return the best return when it comes time to sell. And some are surprising! In today’s hot real estate market, you want to make sure you get the best bang for your buck when you go to sell your home., a localtook a breather from what has been a crazy year in the real estate business to give us an idea of the best improvements that will not break the, yet return the best return when it comes time to sell. And some are surprising!

Refreshing your home rather than expensive remodeling projects typically has the highest return on investment. So hold off on that finished office in the basement or that sun room or swimming pool. These improvements will get you much further:

Paint your kitchen and bathroom cabinets white. White will visually add space and is a neutral color. While you may love that dark mahogany, it is not for everyone!

Formica and Corian are out. Stone is in. Look at replacing your kitchen and bath countertops with stone.

Tile floors get old, worn, and let’s not talk about that grout. Rather than replacing a tile floor, why not refinish them with a paint job called glazing?

Here’s an inexpensive one. Swap out your door handles if they are gold. Brushed nickel or rubbed bronze is the way to go today!

Similarly, replacing dated light fixtures, painting a red brick fireplace white, and using a light grey on the walls and some white trim will go a long way for a buyer.

Finally, if the carpets are worn, replace them, but steer clear of the fancy patterns, sculpted carpets, and unusual colors.

So, while all of this will actually cost money, how much can you expect to get in return? According to Kristi, the above-mentioned improvements will get you anywhere from 300% to 500% return on investment. So that $20,000 investment could increase the price of your home $80,000 to $120,000.

A home is likely the largest purchase of your life. You want to make sure you are dealing with professionals that are looking out for your best interest.

The Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty a Long & Foster Company has been helping clients buy and sell their homes in Annapolis, Arnold, Crownsville, Severn, Odenton, Severna Park, Edgewater, Crofton and Pasadena since 2003. Kristi has been named one of Maryland’s top producing Realtors and has a true passion for helping her clients reach their long-term housing needs.

Born and raised in the county, Kristi’s love and knowledge of the waters of the Chesapeake, not only make her an easy choice when it comes to selecting a Realtor; but allows her to be invested in the community and is currently serving as the President of the Parole Rotary.

You can learn more at her website www.kn-team.com or simply give her a call at 410-599-1370!

