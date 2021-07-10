Local Business Spotlight: Seven12 Management

Every now and then you run into a business where you scratch your head and wonder what it is that they do.was one of those for me. Until my long-time friend, Molly Alton Mullins explained it all and it made perfect sense.

Based in Annapolis, Seven12 Management provides back-end operations for organizations and associations. By combining their extensive expertise in many fields and combining them to serve many organizations, the organizations come out ahead! Provide a Board of Directors (or Trustees) and Seven12 will handle the rest–marketing, conferences, membership, accounting, grants, training, websites, newsletters, SEO, and more. And it is the economies of scale that make it all work.

