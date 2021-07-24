THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Local Business Spotlight: Classic Theatre of Maryland

| July 24, 2021, 12:00 PM

Once upon a time, there was a theater company in Annapolis called the Annapolis Shakespeare Company. But in 2021, they changed things up to better reflect who they had become!

The Classic Theatre of Maryland is the old ASC with a lot of new twists. A new outdoor venue at the Gresham Estate (which I bet you never knew about), Cabaret Shows every month each dedicated to a decade of music beginning with the 1920s, jazz nights with the Unified Jazz Ensemble, and more. Of course, Shakespeare is still a staple along with all classic theater.

This is not community theater. Just like the symphony, opera, and ballet, these are professional actors bringing it all to us right here in Annapolis!

Today we speak with the Founder and Producing Artistic Director for the Classic Theatre of Maryland right at the Gresham Estate as the actors filtered in to prepare for the evening’s show!

Have a listen.

