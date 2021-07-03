Local Business Spotlight: Chesapeake Medical Imaging
When you break a bone, one of the first doctors you see will probably be a radiologist. You know, the man with the x-ray machine to confirm the break. Well, radiology is much more than the x-ray today.
We sat down with Dr. Mark Baganz who is the founder of Chesapeake Medical Imaging to talk about it. They are celebrating 20-years in Annapolis and have grown incredibly over the past twenty years in terms of locations and capabilities. CAT and PET scans, MRI, Ultrasounds, and yes, even the old tried and true x-ray.
One of the most interesting points of the conversation for me was Dr. Baganz’s method of expansion–it’s organic and they go into adjacent zip codes in neighborhoods that actually ask for the practice.
Have a listen and you will know why CMI will likely be the choice of your doctor whenever you need any type of medical images!
Have a listen!
