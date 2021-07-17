THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Local Business Spotlight: Annapolis Symphony Academy

| July 17, 2021, 12:00 PM

While the Annapolis art scene is thriving and growing, the opportunities for youth to explore music are lacking. Enter Netanel Draiblate from the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra and his brilliant ideas and the Annapolis Symphony Academy is born.

We discuss the academy programs that range from really young learners to their new Orion program that which will work with the musical director of the ASO weekly!  Tuition assistance is available and Netanel said that funding should never be a barrier!

And as a bonus, we challenged him to play us some Bach–and did he ever!

Have a listen!

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

