Local Business Spotlight: Annapolis Symphony Academy

While the Annapolis art scene is thriving and growing, the opportunities for youth to explore music are lacking. Enter Netanel Draiblate from the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra and his brilliant ideas and the Annapolis Symphony Academy is born.

We discuss the academy programs that range from really young learners to their new Orion program that which will work with the musical director of the ASO weekly! Tuition assistance is available and Netanel said that funding should never be a barrier!

And as a bonus, we challenged him to play us some Bach–and did he ever!

Have a listen!

