List of Candidates (To Date) for 2021 City of Annapolis Election

| July 26, 2021, 09:21 PM

The Annapolis Board of Supervisors of Elections met on Monday evening to certify candidates for the 2021 City of Annapolis Municipal Elections. Candidates for Mayor and City Council as well as central committee positions will appear on the ballot for the September 21, 2021 Primary Election. Candidates that prevail in the primary will move on to the November 2, 2021 General Election.

Registered voters in the City will receive a ballot for the September 21 Primary Election if there is a contested primary in their Ward. Those ballots will be sent on or around August 30, 2021. Voters also have the option to vote in person or by using the drop boxes at one of the eight approved polling locations (https://www.annapolis.gov/1813/The-Polling-and-Drop-Box-Locations).

The 2021 City of Annapolis municipal election candidates include (incumbents indicated in italics):

Mayor:

  • Gavin Buckley (D)
  • Steven Strawn (R)

Ward One:

  • Elly Tierney (D)

Ward Two:

  • Karma O’Neill (D)
  • Scott Gibson (R)

Ward Three:

  • Rhonda Pindell Charles (D)
  • Keanuú Smith-Brown (D)

Ward Four:

  • Sheila M. Finlayson (D)
  • Toni Strong Pratt (D)

Ward Five:

  • Brooks Schandelmeier (D)
  • Monica Fenton Manthey (R)

Ward Six:

  • DaJuan Gay (D)
  • George Michael Gallagher (R)

Ward Seven:

  • Rob Savidge (D)

Ward Eight:

  • Ross H. Arnett, III (D)
  • Kathleen (Kati) George (D)

While this list includes those committed to the election, there may be other names added in the coming two weeks. The Democratic and Republican Central Committees have the ability to nominate a candidate for any unfilled slot in the respective race. This must be done by August 9, 2021.

