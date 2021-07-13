Light House Receives $25K Grant From Bank of America

The Light House in Annapolis was recently awarded a $25,000 grant from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation. This grant award directly funds The Light House’s many homeless prevention and support services and provides much-needed assistance as the organization continues to serve an ever-growing number of individuals and families impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

“The Light House continues to be wholly committed to responding to the heartbreaking increase in need we’ve seen since the start of this crisis,” stated Executive Director, Jo Ann Mattson. “Our ability to remain adaptable is what has allowed us to fully support those who have been hardest hit by this crisis and ramp up our operations during this past year. Keeping up with this dramatic increase in demand continues to be a challenge and this funding from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation will help ensure that the basic needs of our most vulnerable neighbors are met during this time of upheaval and economic distress. We couldn’t be more grateful for the many ways they have supported us throughout this difficult year.”

“The Light House is a pillar of our community, offering hope and invaluable resources to our neighbors experiencing homelessness and struggling to fulfill their basic needs,” said Janet Currie, President, Bank of America Greater Maryland. “These efforts provide members of our community with access to the services needed to put them on a path to economic stability.”

For over 30 years, The Light House has been providing vital basic needs services for neighbors struggling with homelessness and poverty. Since this crisis began, the organization has been serving 40% more individuals and families overall, and the number of households served through their pantry programs alone has increased by more than 200%. Last year alone, The Light House provided emergency and transitional housing for 169 individuals including 32 children. In addition, their Safe Harbour Resource Center staff assisted over 240 households at risk of losing their housing and successfully prevented them from becoming homeless. The Light House also distributed over 305,000 pounds of healthy pantry items and provided over 80,000 meals to individuals and families struggling with homelessness and food insecurity. The generous funding from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation. will enable The Light House to continue to serve as many vulnerable individuals and families as they possibly can during one of the most difficult times in the organization’s history.

