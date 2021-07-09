July 9, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Eerie Details On Suspicious Death. Ramos Update. Deep Fake. Lots of Pods!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

An update on the Ramos trial. Flying Dog Brewery has a Deep Fake. Ramping up bonus pods with shows at Rams Head On Stage–Amy Speace, Fabulous Thunderbirds, Billy Bob Thornton, and a whole bunch of others–keep listening. And a list of events for you to consider this weekend!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, July 9th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Welcome to the weekend! You have to love a short week! OK, it’s Friday–we all made so let’s get into today’s news… shall we?

The quote suspicious death of the 15-year old in Curtis Bay that the Anne Arundel County Police are investigating is getting more bizarre. The charging documents paint a very dark picture of the stepfather. Remember he is a current Baltimore City cop–currently suspended without pay due to the felony charges of assault on an officer. According to the documents, police found the teen’s body in a hole in the wall in a third-floor loft-type room which was covered with a panel to hide the body. According to reports, the suspect admitted that he moved the body and tried to hide it. He was denied bail and police are still waiting on the cause and manner of death from the medical examiner. Just horrible.

Once again, subscribe to and read The Capital for the best and most thorough coverage of the Jarrod Ramos trial. Alex and Lilly are crushing it. As for the cliff notes–yesterday, the defense rested their case after their psychiatrist was grilled pretty hard by the State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. Leitess tried to discount the psychiatrist’s testimony by pointing out inconsistencies and questioning how she could be an expert in some past cases where she did not evaluate the subject. Today, the prosecution will open up. Again, the trial is expected to continue through mid-week next week before it goes to the jury to decide if Jarrod Ramos was mentally competent or not! A lot more to come. Read the Capital for full details… really!

If you are trying to cut back on the beers like I am, but still love the taste. There’s a new brew in town for you! Flying Dog has released Deep Fake which is an IPA in looks, taste, and smell–but sans alcohol. It is the brewery’s first non-alcoholic product and it is a pretty smooth brew with hints of mango, orange, grapefruit, and passionfruit. And you do realize Flying Dog is based here in Maryland, right? Just up the road in Frederick–go take a tour! So, now you have another option for your brews!

I hope you got a chance to listen to the bonus pod we dropped with Amy Speace. It was so much fun talking to her and great to get back into the groove with the bonus pods with upcoming artists at Rams Head On Stage. Amy’s got a killer new album out and she’ll be here for an all-ages show on the 17th! Other ones we’re working on for Rams Head are the Fabulous Thunderbirds and Billy Bob Thornton. Outside of that, we just spoke to the Secretary for the Maryland Higher Education Commission yesterday in Baltimore all about the new Vax U program. This Saturday’s local business spotlight is with an old friend of mine who is now with Seven12 Management, and next week, we’re talking to Muddy Waters’ daughter Mercy all about this fantastic festival she’s bringing to Kent Island next month–Jazz on the Narrows–we will have tickets to give away for that one too! So, I have a lot of audio editing ahead of me and you have a bunch to look forward to!

And finally, here are some happenings this weekend–and I think we are almost to the point where we can revive the weekend happenings as a separate segment again, but…the Bowie Baysox are home through Sunday. The Earleigh Heights Carnival is happening through Saturday. MC3 at Park Place is having a Beach Summer Concert Series on the lawn there under Comacell’s great mural tonight starting at 530 pm with Wheelhouse! And there is a drag brunch at Rams Head On Stage on Saturday–always a hoot. So, quite the range of entertainment!

OK, so that’s it for the news today. Don’t forget our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series–dropping at noon tomorrow. And a reminder–if you know of any locally owned Anne Arundel County business that you think might be a good choice for a spotlight–let them know, or let me know and I will reach out to them–it’s free…the only cost is the time to sit down and chat!

