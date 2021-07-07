July 7, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Man Abducts 5 Children. Vehicle Theft Stats. Ramos Trial. A Midsummer Night’s Dream!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! And MacMedics — never wait in line or make an appountment at the Apple store!

Today…The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a man who stole a minivan from a parking lot with five children inside. The Maryland State Police released some startling vehicle theft stats. Another Cliff’s Notes recap of the Ramos trial. The Classic Theatre of Maryland is ready to bring A Midsummer Night’s Dream under the stars at the Gresham Estate in London Town!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, July 7th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

This week is flying by, no need to slow the weekend down at all so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for an older black male, bald head, no facial hair, last seen wearing all black clothing. He is wanted for vehicle theft and abduction. On Monday, just before 11 pm, he stole a grey Honda minivan from the Giant parking lot on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie with five children inside. The kids were found unharmed near Ordnance Road and Route 10, but the minivan is still missing. Unfortunately, there is not a better description and police are asking anyone that may have seen anything to contact them at 410-222-6135

The Maryland State Police put out a shocking statistic. A vehicle is stolen in the US every 45 seconds. And in Maryland, it is one every 40 minutes. 74.5% of the stolen vehicles were passenger cars and only 56% of them are ever recovered. The average time to strip a vehicle of all valuable parts–30 minutes! How to prevent it? Common sense, lock your car … 60% of the stolen vehicles were unlocked. Park in well-lit areas. Hide any valuables. Don’t leave keys inside–regular or spare. And never leave the car running while unattended–actually, that is a ticketable offense and Annapolis Police were ticketing people for this back in the Cohen administration. Be safe…don’t become a vehicle theft statistic.

The trial of Jarrod Ramos has started up for the second week after the holiday and is expected to wrap up sometime next week. As before–read The Capital because Lilly Price and Alex Mann are crushing the coverage. But today’s Cliff Notes…yesterday they examined the many lawsuits and appeals he made accusing the Capital and at times a Judge of conspiring to ruin his life. They also disclosed a letter to the editor saying that the newspaper had crippled his life “and now I’m going to cripple your company forever”. Wow. His defense suggested that after all appeals were rejected in 2016 and there was no further recourse available, that planning the shooting was the only choice left. His attorney reiterated that Ramos feels what he did was not wrong and that it was justified. Plenty of more details in The Capital–read and subscribe.

The Classic Theatre of Maryland– formerly the Annapolis Shakespeare Company is getting ready to open up their season this Thursday with Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. But it is not on their stage. This year, they will be producing some of their expanded offerings under the stars on the law on the Gresham Estate in London Town. Lots of great change for the theater company and we will be talking to Sally Boyett the Executive Director sometime next week for a podcast! So stay tuned on that!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to the sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville, and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And Mac Medics–no need to make an appointment or wait in line at the Apple Store …ever.

And remember, you can now catch the Daily News Brief in a streaming format on Annapolis.FM or at WAKIRadio.com over there on the Eastern Shore

Hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report–and last night we spoke with him about summer weather and will have a bonus pod out soon on that. All that’s coming up, but right now, here’s Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast