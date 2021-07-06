July 6, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Unemployment Perk Safe. Bay Ridge Drowning. Firetruck Donation. Let’s Go Fest!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! And coming soon to Annapolis, Rehab 2 Perform!

Today…The additional Federal $300 unemployment bump is safe for now. An unidentified person was found drowned in Lake Ogleton in the Bay Ridge Community. A 13-year old claims to have shot his own leg with a gun. The Ferndale Volunteer Fire Company gave away a firetruck. Homestead Gardens spiffed up Robinwood and Harbour House. The Let’s Go Fest is almost here and on the horizon–Jazz on the Narrows Music Festival!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope you had a fantastic long weekend. I sure did. The Annapolis Maritime Museum invited me to sail in with the Tall Ships on Friday afternoon which was pretty amazing, to be honest…Saturday I marched in the parade with Leadership Anne Arundel …to be honest, I much prefer watching a parade… and then of course Sunday was the incredible fireworks display after a Dexter burger at Galway. And our fireworks didn’t explode before the show–take THAT Ocean City, OK, it’s the start of a short week, and there is a lot to get you caught up upon, so let’s get into it, shall we?

OK, follow along if you can. A while back, Governor Hogan said he was ending the federal unemployment program that gave unemployed peeps an additional $300 a week. It was supposed to end on Saturday. He said there are plenty of jobs and businesses looking for employees. Unemployed peeps freaked out and basically sued. Well on Friday, Baltimore Circuit Court Judge said–wait a minute…and issued a temporary restraining order. The unemployed rejoiced. The governor appealed and the Appeals Court threw it out sending it back down. The unemployed rejoiced again. For now. But by sending it back, it sets up a conference between both sides as early as today to make a final decision on the case. The unemployed fretted. But my bet is that like County Executive Pittman, the Governor will lose this battle.

At 3 am on July 3rd, the Annapolis Police were called to AAMC for a shooting victim. A 13-year-old was being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. When questioned, he said he accidentally shot himself while at an address on Bens Drive in the Bay Ridge Gardens community! But it doesn’t seem like the police are buying this and detectives are looking for more answers–if you have them, give them a ring at 410-260-3439

Just after 7 am on July 4th, the Anne Arundel County Police were in the Bay Ridge Community investigating a report for a missing person. They discovered a body in the waters of Lake Ogleton off of East Lake Drive. Details have not been released just yet, so it is unknown if the body is that of the missing person, or someone else. We expect more information this morning so you want to be sure to check EyeOnAnnapolis.net for an update!

This is a really cool story. There is a fire department called the Chestnut Ridge Fire Department in Sneedville, Tennessee –population 1486. Now Sneedville’s only fire engine broke–was not operable so all they had was a homemade tanker and a brush fire truck–likely a jeep. Enter the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Company up in Linthicum. They had a 1994 engine that was to be replaced and they were planning on selling it. But they heard of the need and decided to donate it. How cool is that? And to boot, they are now an adopted fire department and I suspect there will be more tired equipment, tools, and gear headed to rural Tennessee in the future!

Homestead Gardens is always looking for ways to help the community and recently they found a need in the Robinwood and Harbour House communities of HACA. They donated a truckload of plantings to help beautify the properties and together with residents and a handful of Rotarians they planted the place up. Thanks, Homestead for always being a good neighbor–and their float in the parade on Saturday was off the hook sharp!

And as we start to wrap up, it was so great to see unmasked crowds this weekend. It’s a sure sign things are returning to normal. And here’s another… the Let’s Go Music Festival. It is happening at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds on July 16th and 17th. Tickets at letsgofest.com and the VIP is already sold out. Friday night is local bands and Saturday will feature the Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray, and Smashmouth!

And if jazz jazzes you up a bit…here’s another one to put on your calendar. Jazz on the Narrows. It will be a 3-day festival August 13-16 at the Kent Island Yacht Club. This one will feature some incredible musicians and it is put together by jazz royalty– Muddy Waters’ daughter…Mercy! Tickets on sale now at JazzOnTheNarrows.com So glad to see festivals coming back!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to the sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville, and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And Rehab 2 Perform who will be opening up at 1750 Forest Drive very soon!

Alrighty, now hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! And he’ll be here right after we hear from Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast