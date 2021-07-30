July 30, 2021 | Daily News Brief | 13-Year-Old Charged With Murder. PRS Music School. Food Bank Help. Weekend Events!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A 13-year-old was charged in the murder of a Brooklyn Park man. The PRS Music School is coming to Maryland Hall. The Anne Arundel County Food Bank is in need and Katcef, Stella Artois, Bella's Liquors, and WRNR are stepping up. A reminder about a special pod and a look at this weekend's local business spotlight. And, yes…some events!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it’s Friday, July 30th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, the next time we speak, it will be August! Where the heck did the summer go? When things started loosening up, my girlfriend and I said we would do dinner out with friends once or twice a month…but so far we’re batting zero. Time flies, that’s for sure. But here we are, it’s the weekend and we need to do the news, so, .. shall we?

This is a follow-up to a story we brought you back in May. On May 12, police found 29-year-old Christopher Lombr suffering from gunshot wounds near his home in Brooklyn Park. He ultimately died. Over the past months, Anne Arundel County Police got markings off the bullets and identified the gun..which was stolen but recovered in Baltimore shortly after the murder. They found an address associated with it and executed a search warrant yesterday. Inside they found evidence linking a 13-year old to the shooting. The teen was arrested and charged with first-degree murder as a juvenile–which means if convicted, it all goes away when he turns 18 and the case is sealed. Strangely, police say that the suspect and the victim did not know one another. Still, it’s an ongoing investigation, and if you know something — 410-222-4700 is the number!

Musically inclined? For the third year, Paul Reed Smith is bringing the aptly named Paul Reed Smith Music School to Maryland Hall for 4 days…August 9th through 12th. Tuition is $100 and it is virtual again this year, as you can learn from Paul, hall of fame drummer Dennis Chambers, the Grainger brothers, and many more. Registration and all the details are at prsmusicschool.com or marylandhall.org

If you are not doing anything this afternoon–cut out from work a little early–tell your boss I said it was ok– and head to Bella’s Liquors in Cape St Claire between 3 and 5. Katcef Brothers, Stella Artois, and WRNR will be there to help the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. A $5 donation will get you a cool chalice from Stella, and the knowledge that you just bought enough food for the food bank to provide an entire meal for a family in need. Of course, there will be fun. Rob Timm at WRNR will be there with swag and concert tickets, Katcef and Stella will have giveaways, and of course the great inventory at Bella’s. Again, 3-5 today!

And as we start to wrap up, let’s mention a few events this weekend. Tonight at 7 at Maryland Hall, their Front Steps Series continues with Shenendoah Run…tickets at marylandhall.org . All this weekend at the Triple Creek Winery in Cordova on the Eastern Shore, it is the Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival–more than two dozen hot air balloons and it seems like a lot of fun, I think I will be taking a trip across the bridge for that one. Also, all weekend, Mother’s Peninsula Grille is celebrating Jerry Garcia’s birthday… they have brought in The Golden Road for Saturday and Dave Tieff is playing all Dead songs on Sunday. Lot’s of fun and specials to celebrate Gerry! And finally, on Sunday, it is the latest installment of the First Sunday Arts Festival in Annapolis…yes, it is on the 1st. But shop and dine on the first block of West Street from 11 am to 7 pm and check out dozens of local artisans and crafters. Always fun and always a great people-watching event.

OK so that’s it for the news today, but I want to remind you to take a listen to the bonus pod we dropped yesterday with Natanya from the Travis Manion Foundations’ 911 Heroes Run which is coming up o the 19th of September. It was an emotional one for me. And coming up tomorrow for the Local Business Spotlight– TransWorld Business Advisors–ever think about buying or selling a business…Steve Palmer is your guy–and it is not as hard as you might think. And looking to NEXT weekend–Dana Stibolt from MacMedics is on deck.

As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our four sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and to Mac Medics.

It’s Friday, so I’m just going to say have a great weekend, be safe, keep washing your hands and let’s keep the Delta Variant away… and I’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in a few, but first–you know the drill.

