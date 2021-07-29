July 29, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Home Invasion. COVID Surge. Eastport A Rockin Canceled. Lacey Running for Senate.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

An armed home invasion in South county leaves a minor injured. Sarah Lacey is running for State Senate and giving up her County Council seat. COVID surging and Eastport A Rockin has been canceled. A new store at Arundel Mills Mall. A bonus pod recorded at the library drops at noon today!

Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, July 29th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, the damage at Sheehy Lexus was not as bad as I feared! No need to sell my children this time! But kudos for outstanding service. It’s Thursday and we are in the home stretch for the week and the month, so let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Terrifying night for a family in South County and injuries were thankfully minor. Yesterday right after midnight, three males with black clothing and black face masks broke into a home in the 100 block of Sansbury Road in Friendship. Two entered through a bedroom window and assaulted a minor who was sleeping and stole cash, a laptop, and a gaming console. The third suspect entered another bedroom where a woman and her grandchild were sleeping. The suspect pointed a handgun at her head and demanded money. The three escaped in an unknown direction. The police are asking anyone that may know something to call them at 410-222-1960

In some political news, Anne Arundel County Councilwoman Sarah Lacey who represents the first district .. the Glen Burnie area has decided she has had enough and is running for State Senate against current Senator Pam Beidle in the next election. Lacey defeated incumbent Councilman Pete Smith in 2018 in a surprising upset as she had no elective experience. Senator Beidle says to bring it on–that her record speaks for itself, and that Lacey really does not have a record. As soon as she made that announcement, Pete Smith, who currently is working in the County Executive’s Office said he will be filing to run and to hopefully reclaim that seat in 2022. Again, I have never seen the horses line up at the gate this early in a County election.

Some COVID-related news. Yesterday, Maryland saw more than 400 new cases which they had not seen since May. The Nationals and Phillies game was postponed last night as 4 players and 8 staff on the Nationals all tested positive for COVID. All but one of them has been vaccinated and the team has an 85% vaccination rate. Up the road a bit in Baltimore, Lamar Jackson will not make training camp due to his SECOND case of COVID since being vaccinated. No word from the Hogan administration just yet on any game plan to deal with what appears to be a surge coming on, however, we did hear from a snitch in the administration that a masking order is likely to be re-implemented within the week. But, locally, the organizers of Eastport A Rockin have canceled the festival this year. It is traditionally a June event but was postponed to September 18. Now it is scheduled for June 25th, 2022. I imagine the organizers of the Bands in the Sand, Boatyard Beach Bash, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and Maryland Seafood Festival are meeting frantically to figure it all out.

Modell’s sporting goods went bankrupt and there is a vacancy here in Annapolis, but up at Arundel Mills Mall, the spot that used to be a Modells will now be a Sun & Ski Sports store. They are based in Houston and specialize in skis (obviously), snowboards, water skis, outdoor wear, and more. This will be their 31st store and will be the largest specialty outdoor retail store in the mid-Atlantic they say. They do have a smaller store open now in Gaithersburg. It is expected to open late this fall–just in time for winter sports!

And finally, we have a bonus pod dropping at noon today all about the 911 Heroes Run on September 19th at the navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. We speak with Natanya Levioff who is the race director for the Travis Manion Foundation and is organizing the whole thing–if you don’t know the story of Travis Manion–please listen. And thanks to the Anne Arundel County Public Library for letting me record in the new Maryland Room at the new West Street library!

OK, that’s it for the news today. If you are a fan of our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series, and you should be…up this weekend is TransWorld Business Advisors. And make sure you let your favorite businesses know we are doing them and tell them to reach out. They are completely free!

Solar Energy Services up in Millersville, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. Rehab 2 Perform on Forest Drive, and to MacMedics up in Severna Park and Lanham!

Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And of course George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report.

