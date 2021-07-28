July 28, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Murder Update. CDC Mask Advice. Coast Guard Arrest. Hospital Rankings

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The CDC has changed up its recommendations on mask-wearing. The medical examiner ruled Tracys Landing death a homicide. A Harwood family is in the hospital after a serious crash in Lothian. The Coast Guard arrested a charter boat captain. Tech workers in Maryland do pretty well in terms of salary. Shop tax-free week is coming. Our area hospitals ranked pretty well according to Newsweek. And keep an eye out for Jazz on the narrows tickets!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Got my fingers and toes crossed today. Taking my car to the dealer for some repair work and hoping the damage will not be too bad! But before that, we need to hit the news. So, let’s get into it, shall we?

I guess the big news is that the CDC has reversed his advice on mask-wearing. The gist of the recommendation is for unvaccinated people to continue to mask up; and vaccinated people to begin wearing them indoors in areas that are categorized as substantial or high transmission areas. Also, for all students and teachers and visitors to schools and colleges to mask up regardless of vaccination status. Now Maryland is currently in the Moderate transmission category so this does not apply to us just yet. DC is in the Substantial category so it does impact you in the District. The Hogan administration is looking at it and notes that Maryland has no substantial or higher transmission areas. And, as of now, there is no official work on masking from the schools!

An update to a story we brought you yesterday. The Autopsy was completed on the body of the Tracys Landing woman who was found dead at her waterfront home and the cause of death was multiple injuries from a sharp object…stabbing…and the manner was homicide. So now the Anne Arundel County Police are working on their 11th murder of the year.

A Harwood woman and two juveniles are in the hospital in serious condition after their Honda lost control on Southern Maryland Boulevard ad Talbot Road in Lothian on Monday night. Witnesses say the driver lost control, slid sideways across the highway and into a utility pole. One juvenile passenger was ejected and the driver and another juvenile were trapped. They have orders a toxicology test, but that is more procedure than suspicion.

The Coast Guard has arrested an Eastern Shore charter captain and he is facing up to six years in prison. Terrance Dale Ray is the captain of a charter fishing boat called Fishing Lady. Back in May, Fishing Lady sank at a pier in Kent Narrows and he was issued an order to not use the boat until it was deemed seaworthy. Ray took the boat out on Father’s Day with 34 passengers and due to the substandard condition, the boat began to sink. Local fire departments were able to offload all the passengers and no one was injured. This was not the first time either, back in September of 2014 Captain Ray was also cited for safety violations on the Fishing Lady and the boat was removed from service at that time. No court date has been set at this point!

Hey if you are in the tech industry, you are probably sitting pretty good. Business.org recently did a study and Maryland ranks #16 in the country for tech salaries. Tech workers here earn an average of $105,000 which is 65% higher than the average salary in Maryland of $64,000. The best states for tech workers? This may surprise you–Alabama, Washington, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. And to my tech worker son..if you are listening, you need to up your Christmas gift game!

Well, we all can’t earn that much, so saving a buck or two is always a good thing. And August 8th through 14th you can save 6% on many purchases with the annual Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week.” Clothing and footwear are tax-free as long as the individual item is under $100. There is a whole list on EyeOnAnnapolis.net you can check out as well as the info for Comptroller Franchot’s social media contest for a scholarship!

Newsweek magazine ranked hospitals across the country and we did ok. Johns Hopkins was the top hospital in Maryland and fourth in the US. Looking at State rankings, Anne Arundel Medical Center came in at #6, and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center came in at #10. Of note…these rankings were all determined pre-COVID so if a hospital royally screwed up COVID, this may not be accurate!

And finally, I hope you had a chance to listen to the podcast that dropped yesterday with Mercy Morganfield … Muddy Waters’s daughter… who is putting on the upcoming Jazz on the Narrows jazz and blues fest the weekend of August 13th. It was great to talk to her and I cannot wait to go to this fest. We will have some tickets to give away next Tuesday, so… keep an eye out for that!

