July 27, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Murder in Tracys Landing. Candidates File to Run for Office. Job Fair. Ticket Tuesday!

Today…A woman was killed in her waterfront home in Tracys Landing in South County. Belligerent drunk head butts, kicks, and spits on police. Shots sprayed an Annapolis (Broadneck) neighborhood. Several candidates filed paperwork at the last minute to run for office in Annapolis. There is a construction trades hiring fair on August 4th. And we are giving away tickets to see Billy Bob Thornton at Rams Head On Stage!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Lots of news today, so let’s get right into it.. shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating what they believe to be a murder at a waterfront home in Tracys Landing in South County. On Sunday at 3:30 pm they were called to a residence by the boyfriend of the owner to report that she was missing and that there was blood in the home. When officers arrived they checked the home and property and discovered her body nearby. Police have said that evidence points to this being a murder, but the Chief Medical Examiner will make the official determination. The victim was identified as 58-year old Juanita Koilpillai who was a security expert. Her vehicle was missing from her home and recovered in Leesburg, VA, and brought back here to be searched. Police say this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence, but they are asking anyone with any info to call them at 410-222-4731

On Sunday morning, a Glen Burnie man was observed driving erratically and hopped a curb on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie. Police pulled him over and the suspect was belligerent and extremely impaired. So much that he head-butted one officer, kicked another, and spit on a third. Not a great way to make friends with the po-po. In addition to the DWI, he is now facing a slew of other charges.

Also on Sunday morning, gunfire erupted along Bellerive Road in Annapolis–this is over by the Community College on the Broadneck Peninsula. There they found two bullet holes in a Toyota. Two more bullet holes in another car broke the rear window. A third car was found with damage. And a nearby home was struck as well. All in all, they collected 18 spent shell casings and found 2 live rounds. They did identify a suspect and searched his apartment to find two 9mm guns and some weed. He has not yet been charged. But police are asking for the public’s help–give them a call if you know or heard anything early Sunday morning. The number is 410-222-6145.

Last night we found out who the candidates are for the City of Annapolis elections this year. Actually, these are the candidates to date. The deadline was last night, but if there are unfilled slots, the central committees can appoint someone to run (or not)…but that deadline if August 9th, And there are 4 vacancies on the republican side of things. But the names we know so far are….

For mayor: Democrat Mayor Gavin Buckley and Republican Steven Strawn

For ward one: Democrat Elly Tierney. This is one of the slots the central committee could fill.

For ward two: Democrat Karma O’Neill and Republican Scott Gibson

For ward three: Democrat Rhonda Pindell Charles and also Democrat Keanuu Smith-Brown. This is another slot that the central committee could fill.

For ward four: Democrats Sheila Finlayson and Toni Strong Pratt with a vacancy on the Republican side.

For ward five: Democrat Brooks Schandelmeier and Republican Monica Manthey

For ward six: Democrat DaJuan Gay and Republican George Gallagher

For ward seven: Democrat Rob Savidge is solo so there is a slot to potentially be filled.

And for ward eight there are two democrats Ross Arnett and Kati George and one Republican in Rock Toews.

If the central committees do not fill those slots, it looks like Elly Tierney and Rob Savidge will go to a second term in office without really participating in the election–I mean they have to get at least one vote, but absent any write-in candidates, they should skate right in. All and all kind of disappointing! But stay tuned, we’re going to try to talk to them all so you will be able to cast an educated vote!

Here’s a job tip for you. If you are into the trades–heavy equipment operations, plumbers, ironworkers, HVAC, painting, flooring, carpentry, elevator repair, and the like– the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation and the City of Annapolis are putting on a hiring fair at the Pip Moyer Rec Center from 3 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, August 4th. Apparently, apprenticeship opportunities will be offered on-site. You can learn more at constructiontrades.eventbrite.com. again August 4th from 3-7 pm.

And finally, as we wrap up at the beginning I said it was Tuesday, so that means it is Ticket Tuesday–which may be tickets to shows, festivals, games, etc. Or it may be gift cards to local restaurants! But today it IS a ticket. I have a pair of tickets to see the former Mr. Angelina Jolie… Billy Bob Thornton (and I suspect he’d kick my ass for the reference, but what are the odds of him listening?) at the Rams Head On Stage on Wednesday, August 4th. Billy Bob dies put on a great show and is a master bluesy rocky act. As always these are the great seats right at the corner of the stage. Gonna try and keep these as simple as possible– just leave a review of the DNB and we will select one winner. If you already left a review–send me a DM on Twitter and we’ll manually get you included. Apple takes some time to publish them, so we’ll announce the winner next Tuesday! And like last week, if you don’t win, we’ll have a few other surprises to give away too! Good luck!

