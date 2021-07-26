July 26, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Five Killed In Accidents. Political Lawsuit. Scam Stats. SkySquad!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A man was killed when a car crashed into his home. Three were killed when their BMW rolled over on Route 100. Two Republicans have filed suit against Annapolis over the change in election procedures. The top 5 scams in the US and how to avoid them. A new company called SkySquad at BWI to help the frazzled traveler. Classic Theatre of Maryland in our Local Business Spotlight and what to look forward to this Saturday!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Good morning, it is Monday, July 26th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Happy Monday! I hope you all had a fantastic weekend! On Saturday, I got my butt motivated and hauled the bikes to the Mt. Vernon trail and biked from Alexandria to Mt Vernon and back. Proud of myself for not HAVING to stop. Had a great lunch at a new place on a waterfront pier called Barca Pier and Wine Bar…so all in all a great weekend. But now it’s Monday and time to get into a new week with the news– shall we?

Pretty deadly weekend up in North County. On Saturday morning just after 3:00 am, the Anne Arundel County Police were called for a vehicle crash into a home near the intersection of Walton Avenue and Johnson Street in Brooklyn Park. According to police, they believe a Nissan failed to stop for a stop sign, jumped a curb, and fully entered the home. A 68-year old male was in the residence and was pinned between the car and the structure. He died at the scene. The driver tried to flee on foot but was apprehended quickly. The driver displayed signs of impairment and police are waiting on toxicology reports. But he has been charged with manslaughter by vehicle and a number of other charges and is being held on a no-bond status.

Not terribly far away, at 10:30 pm on Saturday night, on Route 100 westbound near the Route 10 interchange, a BMW X-5 small SUV was traveling recklessly and at a high rate of speed and was observed by an off duty police officer. The driver lost control of the vehicle as it headed into a gully where the wheels caught the turf, rolling the car into a tree, which uprooted and fell on the car. All three occupants of the car were declared deceased at the scene. They’ve been identified as a 44-year-old male from Accokeek, a 39-year old female from Ft. Washington, and a 41-year old female from Upper Marlboro. Police believe alcohol may be involved and are awaiting toxicology reports.

Brooks DuBose at The Capital is reporting that Herb McMillan, a Republican candidate for County Executive next year, and George Gallagher, a Republican candidate for Annapolis Ward 6 this year have filed a suit to prevent the City from sending out ballots to all registered voters. The case is scheduled to be heard in early August, but the gist is that the decision was made by two democrat members of the Board of Elections when the republican was not present. That the mail-in ballots were only used during the State of emergency surrounding the pandemic, and also allowing the City to pay for postage to return the ballots. In a hearing last week before the council, Joe Torre who is the County elections director who administers the election said that there is not enough time between the filing date and the primary to have people request ballots and said that the chance of irregular ballots was low. In my opinion, I am siding with Herb and George. While irregular ballots may not make a difference in a county, state, or federal election, any number certainly will in a city election where turnout is usually dismal and likely to be more so this year because there is little competition. Remember, our Mayors are elected by only about 3000 votes. And for more icing on the cake, my daughter moved from Annapolis over a year ago, and she just received her voter registration card here advising that a ballot would be sent to her and that if she wanted to vote in person the location has changed. So, what is to stop me from mailing in the ballot for this now New York resident that Annapolis believes is eligible to vote here?

Speaking of these elections, tonight is the deadline to file to run for office. The Republicans were out this weekend knocking on doors asking people if they wanted to run. So, at 9:00 pm, the applications are all due. I am not sure how fast the City will release the info, but as soon as we know the slate, we’ll let you know as well.

Be careful out there. There are a lot of people looking to scam you. Last year, Americans lost $4.2 billion to scammers. Maryland ranked #18 in the US with scammers getting $62.5 million. The FBI feels these numbers are way underreported because most people are too embarrassed to admit they fell for it and will not report it. As to the top five scams to watch out for:

#5 Identity Theft. The average loss is $5055 per victim. Avoid it by keeping personal info off social media and changing passwords frequently or using a password manager.

#4 Online Shopping. The average loss is $2434. Avoid this by making sure you are shopping at reputable sites. Look for spelling errors, and if they use a gmail or yahoo address, be suspect. Also, all sites should have a secure padlock icon.

#3 Investment Scams. Average loss $38,287 per victim. Don’t fall for high-pressure investments with a “sure thing” Research companies and use a third party to advise you–like a financial planner.

#2 Romance Scams. The average loss is $25,272. Avoid these by realizing that that hot young stranger on the internet …male or female… is not that into you. Maybe your wallet. But once they earn trust, they will be asking for money!

And the #1 scam… Business Email Compromises. The average loss is $93,373. These are the fake emails that may be an invoice, or a notice from your bank, a typical phishing email. Some look really good–hard to tell a number one from a lower case ell. These can either steal your information or in some cases actually initiate payments. I just got a text this weekend saying that I successfully paid some stranger $9.99 with a link to click. Thought it was brilliant—they can get $9.99 from my account, but not $50,000 like some–so most would be inclined to click and see. Don’t. Always be suspicious and NEVER offer up social security or bank account numbers online!

This is a cool new company based in Montgomery County launching at BWI. SkySquad.. skysquad.com they are TSA cleared concierges at the airport to help frazzled travelers. Ever travel with three kids in tow–these guys can help–meet you curbside, handle luggage, escort you to the gate helping haul all the other things that go along with three kids etc. Also probably great for anyone in sales carting display stuff. So if you are a frazzled traveler– check them out skysquad.com

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Sally Boyette from the Classic Theatre of Maryland — formerly the Annapolis Shakespeare Company about their new name, expansion, new venue, and more! Definitely check out their programs and consider becoming a member. Up this coming Saturday—TransWorld Business Advisors…so if you are looking to buy or sell a business…be sure to catch this one! Remember, these business spotlights drop at noon every Saturday! And we are always looking for new ones to spotlight–so if you know any business..put us in touch–there is no cost and we love speaking to them all!

And of course, a thank you to you for following, thank you for leaving ratings and reviews–we are getting more and more of them–and if you haven't, please take a moment and do–it helps us grow, plus makes me feel good!

