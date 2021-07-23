July 23, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Gas Leak. Election Deadline. Social Justice Celebrity Weekend. Shakespeare!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The MVA had a major gas leak. Frontier Airlines will fly you to Atlanta for $29. Annapolis politics is looking pretty apathetic if you ask me. Great Wolf Lodge broke ground in Perryville. The Olympics are on. So is the Social Justice Celebrity Charity Weekend. And the final performances for A Midsummer Night’s Dream from the Classic Theatre of Maryland!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, July 23rd 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

We’re all still here right? That means we made it. It is the weekend. But before we get all crazy, we need to do the news, so, .. shall we?

Things got a little dicy at the MVA Headquarters up in Glen Burnie yesterday morning. A work crew working outside struck a high-pressure gas line at about 1030 am forcing the evacuation of the MVA headquarters as well as the branch that was serving customers. Apparently, the line was leaking gas outside and inside the building and all appointments were canceled and employees sent home. They expect to resume normal operations today.

If you need or want to go to Atlanta, you now have another choice from BWI. Frontier Airlines is launching 4 non-stop flights from BWI to Atlanta beginning September 8th. And get this, the one-way fare is $29–granted it is an introductory fare, but Frontier is known for low fares so… golfers and Coke aficionados take note!

Let’s talk politics in Annapolis for a bit–and I will probably have a rant about this next week. But the deadline to file for running for elected office is 9 pm on Monday night and so far, it looks pretty apathetic. So if you have an inkling to run, PLEASE consider it. I don’t care if you are a Democrat or Republican but good leadership is borne from competition, and there is very little. So far…and this will change by Monday night… Mayor Buckley is running and there are no challengers, although Former Mayor Pantelides is frothing at the bit to run. And running down the wards…Ward 1 is Elly Tierney a democrat with no opposition. Ward 2 is wide open with Karma O’Neil running as a democrat and Scott Gibson as a Republican neither has a primary challenger. Ward 3 had two Democrats running and no republicans–Rhonda Pindell Charles and Keanuu Smith-Brown. Ward 4 sees a rematch between Sheila Finlayson and Toni Strong Pratt–both democrats with no republican challenger. Ward 5 has democratic incumbent Brooks Schandelmeier who was appointed to the job last year running unopposed in the primary and no republican running on the other side–although we hear someone may hop in this race. Ward 6 has Democrat DaJuan Gay unopposed in a primary against George Gallagher the republican also unopposed in a primary. Ward 7 has ROb Savidge running without a democratic primary opponent or a republican. And Ward 8 has two democrats in the primary, Ross Arnett and Kati George. No Republican is running just yet, but we hear there may be one as well. C’mon, let’s get some competition going.

Not really local but if you have some kids you want to listen up. Great Wolf Lodge ..that gigantic indoor and outdoor water park and lodge broke ground on their largest project yet up in Cecil County just north of the Susquehanna River in Perryville. 48 acres, 2 million square feet of entertainment space. 800 hotel rooms and will provide 2000 construction jobs and 850 permanent jobs generating $100 million in revenue for the town. These places are awesome and kids love them– expected to open in mid-2023!

And as we start to slide into events–if you are listening to this when it releases, turn on your television and catch the opening ceremonies of the 2020 (yes 2020) Olympics from Japan. Because they are 13 hours ahead of us, coverage is all jacked up. Live coverage begins at 655 am this morning and the opening ceremony is expected to end at 11 am. Fear not, it will be broadcast on NBC from 11 am to 1 pm and again from 730 pm to midnight. So, avoid the internet for the next two weeks to avoid any spoilers.

A bit more local, the Chase Your Dreams Initiative kicked off the Social Justice Celebrity Charity Weekend last night with their cruise. But there will be events all weekend long including a basketball skills clinic from NBA players, a youth art workshop by my friend Comacell Brown, Financial literacy workshops from Truist, and a Celebrity Basketball game at Annapolis High. Check out a pinned post on EyeOnAnnapolis.net for all the details tickets and more!

And finally, a slightly more sublime event, this weekend is the final performances of the Classic Theatre of Maryland’s A Midsummer Nights Dream. This is the former Annapolis Shakespeare Company and they have a great new venue at the Gresham Estate in Edgewater. Tickets are available at ClassicTheatreMaryland.org and are well worth it! And check out the Local Business Spotlight this weekend–we spoke with Sally Boyett and learned all about it–you’ll be surprised! That drops at noon tomorrow as they all do!

