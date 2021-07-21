July 21, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Ramos Sentencing Date. Katcef, Stella and the Food Bank. 695 Construction. Paul Reed Smith Music School

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The Capital is reporting that Jarrod Ramos will be sentenced on September 28th. The SHA will be doing night work on the beltway near Linthicum starting tonight and lasting through the summer. The Paul Reed Smith Music School at Maryland Hall is back for the 3rd year and taking applications. And KAtcef Brothers and Stella Artois have paired up to help out the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. And finally, we have a winner from Ticket Tuesday!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Man, yesterday was a great day! Got to go see the Baysox play, eat some ballpark food, AND it is hump day so bring on the weekend! So, let’s get into it, shall we?

Actually a pretty light news day! The Capital is reporting that the sentencing date for Jarrod Ramos has ben set for September 28th. Prosecutors are looking for 5 life sentences with no chance for parole and experts the Capital has spoken with say that the Judge will sentence him to those life sentences to run consecutively. However, we do not know if Ramos plans to ask for a new trial just yet. So this might not be over. To be continued!

MDOT’s State Highway Administration is going to be working on the beltway in Anne Arundel County. If you have ever driven on the section near Linthicum..sort of between I-95 and I-97, you know how bad that road is. Well, the SHA is starting nighttime operations to repair that section of road beginning tonight. It will last through the summer but the disruption should be minimal as work will be done between 9 pm and 5 am. Bring it on.

Like Drew Barrymore said in Poltergeist, they’re back. Who? Paul Reed Smith and his band of musicians. The third annual Paul Reed Smith Music School at Maryland Hall is scheduled for August 9th through 12th. For the musically inclined this masterclass (online again this year) is an incredible opportunity to learn from masters like Pau and Dennis Chambers, John McLaughlin the Granger Brothers, and more. Tuition is $100 and you can take care of that and get more info at prsmusicschool.com

We spoke about this on our recent beer cast but Katcef Brothers have paired up with Stella Artois once again and this time to benefit the Anne Arundel County Food Bank which needs donations! For $5 you will get a beautiful Stella chalice and that $5 will go directly to the food bank to provide, get this, 15 meals for needy families right here in our community. So starting this Friday through August 27th, head to a participating retailer and get a chalice and help a local family put food on the table. The promo is from 3 pm to 5 pm each Friday… This Friday Fishpaws. Next Friday is Bella’s Liquors. August 6th is Whiteys Liquors, August 13th is Port tack Limited, August 20th is here in Annapolis at Bay Ridge Wine and Spirits, and finally on the 27th of August–Christo’s in Glen Burnie!

And finally, yesterday was Ticket Tuesday and it was a simple one! And the winner was Tom Hammett. He did the simple tweet–but what stood out for me was that he dusted off his Twitter account to do it. His last tweet was 533 days ago. So he must be a big Earth Wind and Fire fan. Tom, thank you and congratulations. I will have a pair of tickets at the Rams Head On Stage Box office for you on Sunday, July 25th for the In Gratitude Tribute to Earth Wind and Fire show! Have fun!

Now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. He’s coming up in a bit, but right now, here’s Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services.

