July 20, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Toll Bills On The Way. Bay Bridge Walk-Run. Ticket Tuesday.

Today…Past due tolls are being invoiced now, so if you didn’t have an EZ Pass, you might have a surprise. The Bay Bridge Run (or walk) is coming back on Halloween. Governor Hogan wants us to buy local this week–I say every week. Comptroller Franchot has refunded more than $2.3 Billion in tax refunds. And it is the return of Ticket Tuesday with a pair of tickets to see a Rams Head On Stage show, just for a tweet!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

If you didn’t get a chance, take a listen to the bonus pod we dropped yesterday with the Scenic Rivers Land Trust and their invasive species program…they need volunteers so if you have the chance to volunteer on a Thursday morning…why not lend them a hand. And if you are in high school–you can knock out your service hours by hiking and playing in the dirt–how bad is that? OK, it’s time for the news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

If you’ve been breezing through the Maryland toll roads without an EZ Pass and waiting on the bill from the video tolling…here’s your warning–they are on the way. The MDTA had a huge backlog so they are just now sending out bills for unpaid tolls dating back to October 2020. So if you are a frequent commuter, you could be in for a big surprise. Now if you already had an EZ Pass..you are good. If you got one in the midst of COVID, you may be getting some bills and may want to make sure your account is up to date so they can charge the card on file. But if you don’t have the EZ Pass…you can probably expect a bill. I’ve said it before–get the thing. Your local Giant grocery sells them for $25 and it comes pre-loaded with $25 in tolls so essentially it is free. And they have changed the website from the simple EZPassMD to DriveEZMD.com. That’s EZ like the letters, not the word.

Speaking of the MDTA… the Bay BridgeWalk slash Run is back this year on Halloween. It used to be a free walk put on by the State. Then-Governor O’Malley shut that down for some reason that I forget. Then it was picked up as a 10K race–the 10K Across The Bay that went for two years, disappeared for one, and then just disappeared entirely. Construction in 2019 and COVID in 2020 prevented anything, and now here we are. It is a for-profit deal and it will cost you $65 to run or walk. You do need to finish by 1 pm I believe and it gets underway at 7 am…so plenty of time I think and the vistas are incredible when you aren’t panicked about staying in your lane! Of course, a big party on Kent Island when it is all over. For info, head to TheBayBridgeRun.com or TheBayBridgeWalk.com same site.

With the Maryland Tax deadline now past, Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced that they have processed more than 3 million returns and 90% of them were filed electronically. He said that $2.3 Billion in refunds has been sent to 2.3 Million Marylanders for an average of about $1000 refund per return. Apparently, I am above average…I had to write a $1700 check!

And late last week, Governor Hogan declared this week “Maryland Buy Local Week”. The Governor’s office says that this week, Marylanders are encouraged to participate in a Buy Local Challenge by including one locally grown, produced, or harvested product in your meals each day. I’m pretty sure Old Bay DOES count! But seriously, we live in a bountiful state… don’t do this this week–do it every week. Go to our farmers’ markets. Visit the farms in South County. But fresh crabs from our local watermen, meats from our local farmers, etc. Healthier, tastier, and better for everyone!

And finally, as we wrap up and more and more events are happening—-let’s reinvigorate our Ticket Tuesday–which may be tickets or it may be gift cards to local businesses, but we’ll call it Ticket Tuesday because of the alliteration. But today it IS a ticket. I have a pair of tickets to see In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth Wind and Fire at the Rams Head On Stage on Sunday the 25th. As always these are the great seats right at the corner of the stage. All I need to see is a tweet from your account saying that you listen to the Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief every day (ok so you can fib a little..I know you don’t) and be sure to mention us @eyeonannapolis so we can see. We’ll pick a random winner from those and probably a few consolation prizes as well for the others. We will announce the winners on tomorrow’s DNB. And I am SO glad we are doing this again!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to the four sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform who just opened up at 1750 Forest Drive and MacMedics in Severna Park and Lanham!

Alrighty, now hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! And he’ll be here right after we hear from Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services!

