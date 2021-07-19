July 19, 2021 | Daily News Brief | BOE Death. Deck Collapse. Library Perk. Capital Suit.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Candace Antwine, a Board of Education Member; and Dick Ladd, a former County Councilman both passed away this weekend. A deck collapsed in Glen Burnie sending 8 to the hospital. Are restrictions coming back just as County buildings are opening up? The Anne Arundel County Public Library is at it again–this time with a community pantry. The lawsuit against Tribune Publishing and the Baltimore Sun has been filed. Some podcast updates and a hearty thank you from me to you!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, July 19th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, Happy Monday everyone! I hope you enjoyed your weekend– the weather cooperated, for the most part, the Let’s Go Fest went off without a hitch, except for the last set of the Gin Blossoms that was cut short due to a HUGE thunderclap and lightning strike! But everyone seemed to have a great time over two days, and they say we can look forward to a Let’s Go Country Fest next year! OK, so now it’s time to shake it off and get into a new week with the news– shall we?

Some sad news from the Anne Arundel County Board of Education. Yesterday, they announced that Candace Antwine, the member from the 1st district passed away on Friday. She was a tireless advocate for her community and all the kids I the school and she was very young–I believe in her early forties. She was elected in the first round of elected board members in 2018. Per the county charter, her replacement will be handled by appointment from the County Council and that person will serve out the remainder of her term. And in other sad news, Dick Ladd, who was a Republican County Councilman for District 5 passed away as well. He was an Army vet having served in Viet Nam as a helicopter pilot earning 4 bronze stars and 16 air medals. I got a chance to know Dick a little bit, we both served on the Advisory Committee for the Anne Arundel Community College Center for the Study of Local Issues and he was always asking the tough questions, but also listening. Two losses for Anne Arundel County right there and our thoughts are with the families of both Candace and Dick.

The Anne Arundel Couty Fire Department is investigating a deck collapse in the 400 block of Wistful Vista Court in Glen Burnie that sent 8 people to the hospital. There were two people on the deck which was about 8 feet from the ground fell when a center portion collapsed–they were sent to shock trauma in Baltimore with serious injuries. . There were six people under the deck when it fell and they all suffered minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals. Ages ranged from 2 to 63. And of course, a building inspector was called to make sure there were no other potential issues and that there was no damage to the home.

All of the County Senior Centers are scheduled to fully re-open again today as are all public-facing County buildings. So, you can now go to pay your water bills, visit the Arundel Center, etc. But, last week in or media call, the County Executive did subtly warn about the increase in the Delta variant and stressed that people need to get vaccinated saying that the last thing anyone wants is a re-implementation of any restrictions. And subsequent to that, LA County has mandated masks, vaccinated or not, in all indoor settings. I really hope this variant stays in check and we can continue emerging from this. But, last week, Governor Hogan did issue another state of emergency–not as severe or restrictive as before, but it allows the government to quickly respond and spend money in response to a potential surge.

This is kinda cool. You know I am a HUGE fan of the Anne Arundel County Libraries and how they have become the de facto community centers for all sorts of activities. They have a branch in the Annapolis Mall and on Saturday they just opened a community pantry with diapers, formula, infant stuff, feminine products, and more. One in three families struggles to buy diapers for babies which will run about $80 a month and cannot be paid for with food stamps–which seems like BS to me–USDA ought to change that up! So this pantry is helping to ease that burden on families who are struggling. They also have a wish list on Amazon to keep it stocked–so if you want to help, go to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and check out the post–we have a link to the wish list there! Very cool. Skip and his crew are doing such a great job!

And as we wrap up, not breaking news, and certainly not surprising, but the survivors of the Capital Gazette shooting and the families of those killed are indeed suing the Tribune Publishing and Baltimore Sun Media Group for not doing enough to prevent the attack. The suits were filed last month just before the statute of limitations ran out and immediately sealed until after the recent verdict. I was reading some attorney opinions saying that there is no case since the worker’s comp laws in Maryland favor the employers, but I have to think when the guy makes a valid and plain threat and the paper declines to get a protective order against him, and when the former Editor goes on national news saying that he knew exactly who it was when he heard the news claimed he had said that guy is going to come in and shoot up the newsroom someday. Yeah, I think there may be a case there. And to pontificate, a bit, several of my friends are in that group, and I think considering what they all went through, the paper treated them like crap. Not finding them a new home, then two years later moving them in only to close it down. C’mon man!

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Netanel Draiblate from the Annapolis Symphony to talk about the new Annapolis Symphony Academy! Up next week– another VERY cool …and artsy one with Sally Boyette from the Classic Theatre of Maryland — formerly the Annapolis Shakespeare Company about their new name, expansion, new venue, and more! Remember, these business spotlights drop at noon every Saturday! And we are always looking for new ones to spotlight–so if you know any business..put us in touch–there is no cost! And keep an eye out for a bunch of bonus podcasts this week too!

And to you, thank you for following, thank you for leaving ratings and reviews–we are getting more and more of them so thank you–and if you haven’t, please take a moment and do–it helps us grow, plus makes me feel good!

