July 16, 2021 | Daily News Brief | CRIMINALLY RESPONSIBLE! Greene Turtle Coming Back. True Food Kitchen Is A Winner. Let’s Go Fest!

Today…Jarrod Ramos was found criminally responsible for the killing of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters! An Anne Arundel County Officer successfully appealed his termination. A Harwood woman purposely hit a jogger with her car. The abandoned baby’s mother has been found. The Greene Turtle is coming back. True Food Kitchen is open and it is a winner! Bonus pods galore; and the Let’s Go Fest kicks off this afternoon at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, July 16th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Welcome to the weekend! There is a LOT to discuss today, so let’s get right into today’s news… shall we?

No cliff notes today. Yesterday afternoon, after closing arguments in the Capital Gazette shooting case, the jury began deliberations. In under two hours, they had reached a unanimous verdict. Jarrod Ramos, the man who admitted killing Gerald Fischman, John McNamara, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters was found criminally responsible. This means that he will be sentenced to prison for the crimes and not a psychiatric hospital. Judge Wachs has scheduled sentencing for September and prosecutors are seeking 5 life sentences without a chance for parole. In a statement after the verdict, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt-Leitess said ” In a matter of minutes, he robbed the families of more hugs and kisses and friends of more priceless moments but most importantly, each and every one of them of more time. Their loss will forever impact our community but their words and legacy will always remain.” Ramos does have ten days to request a new trial.

In another trial of sorts–it was a Police Hearing Board. Last year, an Anne Arundel County Police Officer Daniel Reynolds was videotaped with what appeared to be his knee on the neck of a suspect he was arresting. Former Chief Tim Altomare initiated an investigation and it concluded under then-Acting Chief Bill Lowry who decided that the officer should be dismissed. The officer appealed and the Police Hearing Board convened over the past two days. The Board was a three-person board of out-of-area law enforcement officers. Prior to the hearing, present Chief Amal Awed said she would accept whatever decision the board made despite having the ability to make her own decision. The board ruled that the officer violated policy several times, but not as it related to the knee on the neck. They recommended reinstatement of the officer and a suspension. County Executive Pittman voiced his displeasure immediately after in a statement. “I was disappointed that the trial board did not uphold our former Acting Police Chief’s decision to dismiss Officer Reynolds. Allowing Police Chiefs to dismiss officers who do not meet department standards would help, and we must work toward that end.”

In other police news, updating a story from yesterday, police have located the woman who gave birth to the infant found in the woods in Glen Burnie. The County is providing her medical treatment and access to crisis intervention and other resources. The infant is doing well.

A 58-year old Harwood woman is accused of intentionally striking a jogger with her vehicle on Wednesday. A man, who had prior contact with the woman, was jogging on Hardesty Road when the woman, driving a Mustang swerved into him and injuring his hand. The man was not seriously injured and the woman was charged with assault and harassment.

Do you miss the Greene Turtle? Well, it’s coming back. Not to Annapolis, but to Gambrills. Apparently, that location, now a Smashing Grapes, was the chain’s highest-volume location–who knew. Anyhow, not wanting to lose out on the business it will re-open as a corporately owned location in the former Houlihans spot. The new joint is scheduled to open in time for the holidays this year. An interesting tidbit, they are building out a ghost kitchen as well to accommodate cooking for Mr. Beast Burger, George Lopez Tacos, and two delivery-only businesses.

And speaking of new restaurants. True Food Kitchen opens today! I had a chance to check it out last night for dinner and it was really great. Healthy focused menu, a bit eclectic, but outstanding. We shared a hummus plate, I had a chicken parmigiana with a kale salad, and my partner in crime has the spaghetti squash. VERY creative cocktails as well with a menu that changes seasonally. The staff is getting used to it, so if you go in in the next month or so, cut them a little slack as they work it all out. But a great addition to the dining scene in Annapolis located in the Annapolis Town Center where Brooks Brothers used to be–just underneath Coopers Hawk.

I hope you got a chance to listen to the bonus pod we dropped with Ben DeHan yesterday. He’s coming to Rams Head on Sunday and I am really digging his music–I included two of his songs in the pod if you missed it, so check that out and if you like it..go see him at Rams Head On Stage! And keep an eye open for a bunch of other bonus pods coming your way soon! Tomorrow’s Local Business Spotlight— Annapolis Symphony Academy and director Netanel Drablaite…complete with a micro concert just for me…and you!

And finally, I was watching some videos on the Let’s Go Fest Facebook page and it looks like Johnny O’Leary has pulled out all the stops. Gates open tonight at the fairgrounds and the fun does not stop until 10 pm on Saturday. Tonight is Dublin 5, Dan Haas Band, The Reagan Years, and Misspent Youth. And tomorrow is the big day– Jah Works, Sugar Ray, the Gin Blossoms, and Smash Mouth along with a DJ to fill in the gaps. Tickets are still available at letsgofest.com . Fingers crossed for good weather, maybe George will clue us in in a little bit!

OK so that’s it for the news today, as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

It's Friday, so I'm just going to say have a great weekend, be safe, keep washing your hands and let's keep the Delta Variant away… and I'll see you on Monday!

