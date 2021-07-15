July 15, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Murder Suspect Caught. Baltimore Cop Charged. Ticket Contest. Tides & Tunes!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Annapolis Police have arrested and charged an Annapolis man in connection with the murder of Michelle Cummings, the mother of an incoming Midshipman at the Academy. Anne Arundel County Police charged the Baltimore City cop with murder after the autopsy showed his stepson was strangled. A newborn infant was abandoned in the woods in Glen Burnie. The prosecution rested in the Ramos trial and closing arguments are today. Don't forget the Annapolis Maritime Museum's Tides and Tunes is tonight.

It's Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, July 15th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

You ever bite a bit more off than you can chew? Welcome to my week. The shining light? Tonight I get to check out the brand new True Food Kitchen at the Annapolis Town Center–officially opening tomorrow…and the weekend is near! So let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Let’s get all the bad news out of the way upfront. The Annapolis Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Annapolis man in connection with the killing of Michelle Cummings, the Naval Academy Plebe’s mother last month. According to police the suspect was supposed to be on home arrest but cut the band off. He was stopped and questioned by police at a gas station on Forest Drive and they realized he had an outstanding warrant (for taking off the band) and arrested him. Subsequently, he was charged with first and second-degree murder. The police would not say if there are additional suspects. They did say that there is no motive and no weapon was recovered. When questioned how he could be charged with first-degree murder when it was a stray bullet, Chief Jackson said it doesn’t matter and that he is sure they have the right man. He is being held on a no-bond status and there is no court date scheduled as of yet.

The Anne Arundel County Police charged the Baltimore City cop with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his 15-year old stepson on July 6th. The autopsy came back and the teen died of asphyxiation and the manner was a homicide.

At 615am yesterday morning, the Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 6000 block of Greenway Road in Glen Burnie for an abandoned infant. The fire department also responded and they located a newborn, naked with the umbilical cord still attached. The infant was taken to a local hospital for care and police are now searching for the mother. The baby is expected to survive and had some minor injuries due to being placed on the ground.

In our Cliff Notes for the Capital Gazette shooting trial, the prosecution rested their case after their star witness, a Psychiatrist with the Health Department continued testifying about his conversations with Jarrod Ramos while in custody. Patel painted a picture of a calculating killer mapping out his every move down to how he would surrender to police and not be hurt. He discussed Ramos’ admitted pleasure in shooting his last victim and listed 21 reasons why he believes Ramos to be criminally responsible. Of course, the defense countered with the opinions of the experts they hired. Tomorrow will begin the closing arguments in the trial and then it goes to the jury–that may be tomorrow afternoon, but likely sometime on Friday. The jury will have to make a unanimous verdict one way or the other based on all the evidence presented. Again, this is the Cliff Notes version–read The Capital and subscribe!

Hey, Amy Speace is coming to the Rams Head On Stage for a rare, all-ages, noon show on Sunday. If you are not familiar with her, check out the bonus pod we dropped last week–it will be a great show. If you want to go, I have some tickets. Be the 6th person to either DM me or email me asking for them, and you will be on your way! And as a reminder, if you can’t make a noon show on Sunday–don’t play!

Speaking of concerts, tonight is the latest Tides and Tunes at the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park. Up this week is Rick Hogue and the Revolving Doors and it gets underway at 7 pm. Here’s the coolest thing–it is free but they ask for a suggested $10 donation. Food trucks, beer, wine, and signature drinks all available and quite honestly one of the best groups of people.

Finally, as I mentioned, I bit off a lot more than I could chew this week, so there are a TON of pods in the wings. Weather with George, a cool program with the Scenic Rivers Land Trust, new stuff from Citizen Pride, a crab feast from the Rotary, a Rams Head Show with Ben DeHan, a business podcast with Trans World Business Advisors, the Classic Theatre of Maryland AND Jazz on the Narrows. And that is just on the plate this week–so stay tuned!

OK, that’s it for the news today. If you are a fan of our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series, and you should be… up this weekend we are speaking with Netanel from the Annapolis Symphony Academy–complete with a personal mini-concert for moi. That episode will drop at noon on Saturday as they all do!

Anyhow, as always, thank you for listening

A quick thank you to the four sponsors for today's Daily News Brief

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And of course George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report.

