July 14, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Fiery Crash Kills One. Unemployment Reprieve. Chilling Ramos Update. Blood Shortage.

Today…A fiery crash on Route 50 killed one and sent three others to shock trauma. A judge ruled against Governor Hogan and federal unemployment will continue through September 6th. Several businesses closing their doors in the coming months. Some chilling details from the Capital Gazette murder trial. Navy Football will be having a Fan Fest on August 7th. And the Red Cross needs your blood and will give you a $10 Amazon gift card if you donate by the end of the month! Do it for Wendi!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

This week is flying by, no need to slow the weekend down at this point so let’s get into it, shall we?

At 9:15 pm last night the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on eastbound Route 50 near the interchange of I-97. On arrival, they found one overturned car on fire with a victim trapped underneath and three others with serious injuries. Two medevacs were called to the scene to fly the victims to shock trauma–one with life-threatening injuries and two with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, one victim died at the scene. We do not have any more information at this time but check back at eyeonannapolis.net and we will have an update later this morning.

Folks that were worried about the federal unemployment assistance ending this week can breathe a sigh of relief. A Baltimore judge ruled against Governor Hogan and said he has to maintain that additional $300 a week. As we thought yesterday, Hogan has said that he will not appeal the decision; but that per his original decision, people will need to fill out their weekly report detailing where they are looking for work in order to get the benefits. The federal program is scheduled to end on September 6th.

Some sad business news on the horizon. We have learned that the Bowie Blade-News will cease publishing at the end of the month, but their news will be carried online at The Capital. The Bowtie Cinemas at the Harbour Center will be closing at the end of this week. And Sams on the Waterfront will be closing at the end of September. This is some tough news for sure!

In our daily Cliff Notes version of the Ramos trial, psychiatrists for the state continued their testimony and recounted some of the conversations Ramos had with them while being evaluated in prison. Ramos had hoped there would be politicians in the office including then-candidate for States Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. The doctor said that Ramos mailing letters were a “legacy token” for Ramos. As to his sanity, the doctor pointed out how Ramos waited until his probation was over before re-stalking a woman and how he did not buy a gun until after he had planned the killing to avoid authorities finding a gun should he have been seen or recognized surveilling the newsroom. We also learned that he sent Eric Hartley, the former columnist that actually wrote the column that triggered Ramos, a CD with photos and videos of the newsroom along with office building schematics and a video he had taken while in disguise. The doctors testifying yesterday all say that these actions are not those of someone insane. Again, this will likely go to the jury later this week and they will be the ones to make that decision. More details, chilling details in the Capital. Read it and subscribe. That’s the way we make sure it does not go the way of the Bowie Blade-News.

Navy fans… I think I gave you some bum info. Navy Football IS having a Fan Fest this year after all. It is Saturday, August 7th from 10 am to noon at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. It’s free–meet the team, get autographs, and go on the field for some fun and games. Navy opens up at home on September 4th against Marshall and you will be able to buy tickets at the Fan Fest or as always at navysports.com Go Navy Beat Army!!

And finally, the Red Cross needs your blood and they are willing to pay for it. I say that half in jest, but there is a severe shortage and the Red Cross will give you a $10 Amazon gift card if you donate before the end of the month. You also will be in. contest to win gasoline for a year. But don’t do it for the money, do it because it is the right thing, and even more so because of the Capital Gazette Trial happening right now– Wendi Winters was an ardent donor … and a pain in the butt nagging others to do so as well.. so let’s do it for Wendi! There are a ton of places, dates, and times all across the county to do it. I have them all listed at eyeonannapolis.net so check that out, make an appointment and donate for the remembrance of Wendi!

