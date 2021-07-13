July 13, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Reprieve For The Unemployed. Ramos Update. Carnival Woes. Upcoming Pods.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A judge will rule on the battle over unemployment–will the federal money still flow or not? An update on the Jarrod Ramos trial as it heads into its third week. There’s a carnival in Edgewater that has quite a few people really ticked off! And just a quick summary of some upcoming pods that will be dropping soon that you want to catch. Oh, and buy tickets to the Jazz o the Narrows and Let’s Go Fest if you are a music junkie!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

If you didn’t get a chance, take a listen to the bonus pod we dropped yesterday with Dr. Jim Fielder the Secretary of MHEC–especially if you have kids. All about the new promotion where vaccinated kids 12-17 can win a full ride for college. They’re giving away 20 $50K scholarships. Ain;’t nothing to sneeze at for sure. OK, it’s time for the news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

A judge in Baltimore will make a decision this morning if Governor Hogan can pull the additional federal unemployment payments away or not. The hearing was yesterday and there was no real indication which way the judge was leaning. However, if he rules for Hogan there will still be a 30 day grace period. States are required to give the feds 30 days notice and the Biden administration has said that the temporary order re-started the clock. Of course if the judge rules against Hogan, he needs to decide if he appeals it or not–but likely not as the federal boost is scheduled to end on September 6th. So, the worst case scenario for unemployed Marylanders is that the federal supplement will go away the week of August 16th. Best case is that they remain in place until September 6th.

In today’s Cliff Notes on the Jarrod Ramos trial we didn’t learn much new. Ramos did take care of some financial issues days before the shooting, putting his sick cat down, selling his car, and subscribing to an online chess club. The psychiatrists for the prosecution were on the stand and predictably they disagreed with the diagnosis and methodology of the defense psychiatrists saying that Ramos only had personality disorders that do not rise to the level of insanity. It seems like it is coming down to a he said-she said type of case and the jury will need to determine who is the more believable. The trial, now in its third week is likely to go to the jury on Wednesday. Ramos is claiming he is not criminally responsible, Maryland’s insanity plea, while the prosecution says he is sane. If he is sane, he likely goes to prison for life. If he is found not criminally responsible, we will be remanded to a psychiatric hospital for treatment and release if he is deemed no longer a threat. There is much more in The Capital– subscribe and read it–as I ave said every day, Alex Mann and Lilly Price are doing an incredible job.

There’s a bit of a dust up in Edgewater. Jolly Shows–the operators of many carnivals in the area are set to open a two-week run at the old Giant on Route 2. The neighbors are less than pleased as the property abuts to a residential neighborhood. Giant moved out more than a decade ago and now it is only a seasonal Halloween shop. They don’t want the noise, lights, or traffic that a carnival will bring. From a different angle, the Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department is ticked too. They had run a carnival for years at the London Towne Community Hall and that did not happen last year. They were hoping to have a carnival this year and contacted Jolly who did not return their call and ultimately went forward and did it themselves, essentially cutting out the fire department from a critical fundraiser. From a safety standpoint, the department said they would never consider that location due to the lack of parking, the speed of the road, the number of pedestrians and other safety factors. In a notice on their website they urged anyone that attended to use extreme caution and also to understand that the carnival does not support the fire department. All in all not a Jolly thing for Jolly Shows to do!

And finally as we wrap up–I said last week I have a lot of editing…pods you need to look out for–this Saturday the Annapolis Symphony Academy, a weather one with George from DCMDVA Weather, a cool program with Scenic Rivers Land Trust, a few artists from Rams Head On Stage, the Rotary Crab Feast, and Jazz on the Narrows– which has tickets on sale now..as does the Let’s Go Fest this weekend. Whew!

