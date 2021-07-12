July 12, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Shooting in Severn. Officer Injured. Mansion to be Auctioned. Let’s Go Fest!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in Pioneer City. An officer was injured in an auto accident while responding to a call. Annapolis Police up the reward for info on the killing of Michelle Cummings. A Jarrod Ramos trial recap. Taxes are due this week in Maryland and if you are having problems, Comptroller Franchot has help for you. The Phillips mansion is for sale again, but this time it is going to be auctioned off. And the Let’s Go Festival is this weekend and tickets are still available!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, July 12th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, Happy Monday everyone! I hope you enjoyed your weekend– a little hot but the weather generally cooperated. I ended up getting out of town to a place I never knew existed — Chaptico Maryland to check out a sunflower maze. It was VERY cool, but this was the last weekend, so put it on your list for next year. Ended up in Solomons Island at The Lighthouse for a great dinner on the water..all in all a good weekend! But now, we do need to get back into the swing of things, so shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police have two people in custody for a shooting that happened around 3:40 am on Sunday. This happened up in Pioneer City near Ft Meade and discovered a man outside in the 8600 Block of Pioneer Drive with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police reiterated that there is no public threat as this is a targeted incident and again they do have two suspects in custody.

Not too far away from there, on Friday night, a police officer was responding to a call with his lights and siren activated, when he was involved in a serious crash that sent him to shock trauma with serious injuries. He was headed east on Annapolis Road in Severn and a vehicle was merging onto Annapolis Road from Disney Road when the officer struck the vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Another update on the shooting of Michelle Cummings, the mother of a midshipman who was killed as she sat on the patio of the Graduate Hotel in Annapolis. Chief Ed Jackson announced late Friday that the reward has been raised. Initially, it was $2,000, then the FBI and ATF came in with an additional $20,000, and then Governor Hogan came in with another $10,000. And now the Annapolis Police Foundation has contributed another $25,000 bringing the total to $57,000. To me, this says that they have zero clues on any suspects, but I hope I am wrong. Anyone that knows anything, there is $57 grand potentially waiting for you…call the police at 410-260-3439

And my daily Cliff Notes version of the Jarrod Ramos trial–again, read The Capital and subscribe. But Friday, survivors of the shooting were called to testify, and let’s just say that it was emotional and heart-wrenching. New information about the attack was released and it was gut-wrenching to hear. I know many of the folks that testified and my heart goes out to them. The defense did not cross-examine anyone which was somewhat expected–the testimony was more about setting the scene for the jurors and Ramos has already pleaded guilty to the killings. Likely the defense will ask the jury to focus not on the crime but on the mental capacity. It is likely that the trial will wrap up later this week. Ramos is hoping the jury will find him insane and send him to a hospital. The prosecution is looking for a sane verdict and a lifetime in prison. We did speak with an attorney not related to the case this weekend and she said that if he is found criminally responsible. there likely will be an appeal of the verdict.

Maryland taxes are due this week on the 15th. That’s a bummer. But if you are having issues, Peter Franchot, our Comptroller reminds you that there is help if you need help getting them done. They can’t give you money or time, but they can help you with the process. In-person, online, or on the phone. There are 12 branch offices across the state where you can make an appointment for help. Go to marylandtaxes.gov or call 1-800-MD-TAXES or email [email protected]

A few months ago we told you about the Phillips estate for sale for like $24million. It’s called the Friary on Winchester Road overlooking the Severn. Well, it did not sell, so now it is going to auction. You need $100K to bid and there is no reserve. Steve Phillips, CEO of Phillips Seafood bought it for $2.5 million on 2002, sunk another whopping $30 million into it in renovations. Was initially priced at $32 million and most recently reduced to $24 million. It’s 23 acres, 1/4 mile of waterfront, a 26,000 square foot main house, 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 5 half-baths, separate guest house with 3 bedrooms and an indoor pool, a chapel (it was a monastery at one point) that was converted to an entertainment building and all sorts of other amenities. If you pick it up, I want to be friends and we can throw an awesome party there. The auction will be live for 6 days online beginning August 12th. Go get it!

And that might be an excellent place for the Let’s GoMusic Festival.. but not enough time to make it happen this year! The Let’s Go Music Festival is THIS weekend at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds. Friday features a bunch of great local and regional bands and Saturday is the big day with Smashmouth, the Gin Blossoms, and Sugar Ray headlining. Tickets are still available and there are some discount codes floating around out there–we don’t have any but my Twitter feed says you can use BEEPGO all one word and save $20 on a ticket. Tickets and info at letsgofest.com

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Molly from Seven 12 Management–a cool little niche business here in town. Up next week– another VERY cool one with Netanel Draiblate from the Annapolis Symphony to talk about the new Annapolis Symphony Academy! Remember, these business spotlights drop at noon every Saturday! And we are always looking for new ones to spotlight–so if you know any business..put us in touch–there is no cost!

Alrighty, it is Monday, so we have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report and as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

George and Ann are coming up in just about sixty seconds! But first, here’s Rick

