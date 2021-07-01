July 1, 2021 | Daily News Brief | ATF & FBI Brought In. I-Day at USNA. Jarrod Ramos Trial Summary.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! And coming soon to Annapolis, Rehab 2 Perform!

Today…The Annapolis Police have brought in the FBI and the ATF to help investigate the City’s latest murder. It was I-Day for 1186 plebes at the Naval Academy. And day two of the Jarrod Ramos trial saw police officers on the stand. A reminder that we will have a DNB tomorrow but None on Monday as we take the day off to celebrate the holiday!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, July 1st, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Welcome to the second half of the year. Just a quick thank you to you. Checked our numbers and so far we are on target to exceed last years’ numbers in website visits to EyeOnAnnapolis.net , subscribers to the weekly newsletter, and in Daily News Brief listeners–you number just shy of 15,000 now. Plus we still have an election to get through. So, thank you, and keep spreading the word. OK, enough self-aggrandizing… it’s the home stretch for the week, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Yesterday, the Annapolis Police announced that they have brought in the FBI and the ATF to assist in solving the City’s latest murder. Michelle Cummings was shot to death on the patio of the Graduate Hotel by stray bullets from a shooting on Pleasant Street. She was the mother of a midshipman who was scheduled to be inducted to the Naval Academy today and indeed did get inducted before being granted leave to mourn. With the addition of the ATF and FBI, the reward money has increased to $20,000. Police Chief Jackson has said that they have suspects, but no arrests have been made. If anyone has any information, 410-260-3439 is the number.

And speaking of I-Day, or Induction Day at the Naval Academy–it happened Tuesday and Yesterday and 1186 young men and women took the oath of office in Tecumseh Court last night just after 7 pm. The morning involved uniform issuance, medical screenings, and instructions on plebe life. It also includes some tearful farewells from family. Later, in the early evening, the plebe class assembles and takes the oath of office and is granted 30-minute liberty to reunite with family. From there, 6 weeks of plebe summer will begin. And I have to think they are in for a rough one. I have been to every I-Day since 2009 and it seemed to me that each year the plebes were handled more gently than the prior year. Well, this year the gloves came off and the detailers (the 1st and 2nd Class Midshipmen that will train them this summer) were brutal and in their faces all morning. Some quick numbers for you–1186 plebes, 348 women, 485 minorities, 16 international students, 77 legacy plebes, and 76 former enlisted. Good luck to the plebes this summer and Parents’ Weekend will be here before you know it!

And once again, make sure you read The Capital’s coverage of the Jarrod Ramos trial. It is their story to tell and both Alex Mann and Lilly Price are doing a great job. As for my Cliff Notes version… yesterday the police were questioned about the capture and arrest of Ramos from the time they found him cowering in the newsroom under a desk to his questioning and his demeanor. Generally, he was uncooperative, initially silent, then cocky and taunting. The police tried different tactics to get him to admit his name and answer other questions and they ranged from friendly, to sympathetic, to stern. Again… subscribe to and read the details in the Capital.

OK, that’s it for the news today. If you are a fan of our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series, and you should be… up this weekend we are speaking with Dr. Mark Baganz from Chesapeake Medical Imaging–and this had the potential to be dry, but it was anything but–so stay tuned for that. And as a reminder, we WILL have a DNB tomorrow, but will be taking MONDAY off to celebrate the holiday–we just like to be different!

Anyhow, as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. And if they want to follow us in a streaming format they can do it on Annapolis.FM or at WAKIRadio.com over there on the Eastern Shore, so definitely check them out!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And to the Rehab 2 Perform a different type of physical therapy opening up in Annapolis on Forest Drive in a few weeks!

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And of course George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All of that in just about 60 seconds!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast