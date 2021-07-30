Jazz On the Narrows Music Festival Coming to Kent Island Yacht Club August 13-15

Get ready for Jazz on the Narrows ™ at the Kent Island Yacht Club. Muddy Waters Daughter, Mercy Morganfield, is bringing Jazz and Blues to Kent Island and the Eastern Shore. She is a member of the Kent Island Yacht Club and connected in the music industry. As a former board member of the Blues Foundation, she helped set current policy in the industry for recognizing the contributions the founding fathers of the blues made to root music in America and beyond. Her famous dad, Muddy Waters once said, “the blues had a baby and they named it rock and roll.”

The blues had several children including jazz. Jazz is a music genre that has its roots in blues and ragtime. Jazz is characterized by swing and blue notes, complex chords, call and response vocals, polyrhythms, and improvisation. Jazz originated in the African-American communities of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

The flagship Jazz on the Narrows ™ music festival will happen over three days in August: August 13th, 14th, and 15th. It will be an outdoor music festival overlooking the Kent Narrows. The festival will include traditional and contemporary jazz artists, jazz events for children, local vendors, VIP experiences, food, and libations. Off-site parking will be provided.

This is the first time in current history there has ever been a major jazz festival with national headliners in this area. Mindi Abair, Cecile Mclorin Salzant, Pieces of a Dream, the Emmet Cohen Trio, Ben Williams, and many other names in mainstream jazz will be a part of this inaugural jazz festival.

Miss Morganfield explained, “The blues is the root of so many genres of music in America. I am passionate about showcasing all of the music the blues has touched. I am thrilled about the opportunity to bring live jazz music into the area this summer. Tourist areas like ours were devastated by the COVID crisis, this is great for our community, great for the musicians, and great for music lovers.”

All ticketing and information about this festival can be found at JazzontheNarrows.com .

