If you aren’t listening to the Daily News Brief, you are missing half of the news!

If you are not listening to the Daily News Brief, you are only getting half of the story!

Every weekday at 6:00am, we publish a very short podcast episode with the day’s local news, weather, and other stuff that you need to know. In about ten minutes we will bring you top local stories, local sports, local events, and local weather from our partner at DCMDVA Weather located right here in Annapolis.

But that is not all not all of the news is published here on Eye On Annapolis. In fact, there are a lot of stories exclusive to the Daily News Brief along with daly exclusive content. On Mondays, Ann Alsina, a financial planner from CovingtonAlsina has your Monday Money Report, Thursdays always bring Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace, and throughout the week you can hear opinions, listings of events, sports and much more.

While we do post each brief right here (look for the PODCAST category), and on our Facebook and Twitter pages, the simplest way to get them is to subscribe.

So, what are you waiting for? There is no cost and each episode will automatically be delivered to your phone, tablet, or computer each morning at 6:00am. Need to know how to subscribe:

Where to find the DNB...

And if you want a bit of a teaser, here are a few briefs from earlier in the year that you can listen to right here!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: BLOG NOTES, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB