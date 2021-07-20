I-695 Resurfacing in Anne Arundel County to Begin Tomorrow Evening

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform overnight work to improve the driving surface of southbound I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) in the Linthicum area of Anne Arundel County beginning Wednesday, July 21, and continuing through the end of summer, weather permitting.

Crews will begin resurfacing I-695 southbound from MD 295 (Baltimore-Washington Parkway) to MD 648 (Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard) each night starting at 9 p.m. and continue through 5 a.m. the following morning. Work will be performed Sunday through Thursday nights. Motorists can expect single lane closures nightly and double lane closures after 10 p.m. during work periods.

MDOT SHA contractor Allan Myers Inc. is performing the work. Portable variable message signs will be placed to provide advance notification to area drivers. Customers who have questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or [email protected].

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on the road and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Please drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile device for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

